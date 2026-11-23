MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Slotozilla expanded its international casino bonus portfolio during the third quarter of 2026, ending the period with 217 active offers from 41 partners. The company also increased its selection of exclusive promotions and continued developing relationships across various global markets.







Slotozilla's Q3 Partner Network

Slotozilla worked with 41 affiliate partners during Q3, with the six largest contributors accounting for more than half of the 217 offers. The remaining 35 partners supplied 93 promotions between them, demonstrating the breadth of the company's ever-growing network.

Unoaffiliates was the largest contributor, with 37 offers, followed by Wepayaffiliate with 31. CocoAffiliates and FoxSlots Affiliates each supplied 16, while Diamond Partners contributed 14 and Grapeaffiliates 10.

Unoaffiliates' offers were primarily welcome and holiday promotions, while Wepayaffiliate also supplied 12 no deposit cash offers. These two categories represent the main areas of focus for Slotozilla, offering promos that are both high-value (welcome bonuses) and easily accessible (no deposit bonuses).

Exclusive Promotions Remain a Priority

Exclusive offers accounted for 84 of Slotozilla's active promotions in Q3, representing 38.7% of the total portfolio. The other 133 offers were regular, nonexclusive promotions.

These promotions reflect the value of direct collaboration between Slotozilla and its affiliate partners. It is through fruitful relationships that Slotozilla can bring a growing number of exclusive deals to players.

Meeting Industry Partners at iGB L!VE and SBC Summit

Q3 also gave the Slotozilla team opportunities to connect with industry representatives in person. The company attended iGB L!VE London 2026 and SBC Summit Lisbon 2026, two major events.

Welcome Bonuses & No Deposit Bonuses Dominate

Welcome bonuses continued to make up the bulk of Slotozilla's Q3 portfolio. The full breakdown was:



143 welcome bonuses

40 no deposit free spins offers

19 no deposit cash offers

13 holiday bonuses

1 deposit free spins offer 1 cashback promotion

A Growing International Presence

In Q3, Slotozilla continued to expand into growing markets, such as those in Latin America. Despite this, most bonuses were offered in Australia (31), the DACH region (32 combined), and Spain (24).

France, Poland, Canada, and the Netherlands also made solid contributions, as did Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Italy and Hungary.

Looking Ahead to Q4 2026

Slotozilla ended Q3 with 217 active offers, 84 exclusive promotions and contributions from 41 affiliate partners across 21 countries. It is expected to continue this trend of expansion, and there are upcoming announcements regarding new partnerships.

“Strong partnerships help us keep our bonus selection varied and bring players exactly what they want, in the form of exclusive offers that cannot be found beyond the Slotozilla platform.”

About Slotozilla

Slotozilla is an online casino and slot review platform. Operating internationally, it serves as an aggregator of the best casinos and bonuses for players, while providing a wealth of helpful information and demo games.