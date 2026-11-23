H.I.G. Capital / Key word(s): Financing

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Acts as Co-Arranger in €374 Million Refinancing for Astek

23.11.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global private capital firm with $76 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has co-arranged a new €374 million refinancing for Astek (the "Group").



Founded in 1988 by Jean-Luc Bernard, who remains its owner, and led by Julien Gavaldon since 2013, Astek is a France-headquartered global IT and engineering consulting group with more than 10,000 professionals across 22 countries. The Group provides digital transformation, IT infrastructure, advanced engineering, and consulting services to a diversified base of more than 800 clients. H.I.G. WhiteHorse has supported Astek since 2021, when it arranged a €170 million senior secured financing. In 2024, it co-arranged a new €450 million senior secured financing to fund the Group's next phase of expansion. Completed on October 22nd, 2026, this latest financing strengthens Astek's financial resources and provides flexibility to support its continued international development and targeted acquisition strategy. The transaction marks a further milestone in the longstanding partnership between Astek and H.I.G. WhiteHorse. Julien Gavaldon, Chief Executive Officer of Astek, said: "We are very pleased to continue our partnership with H.I.G. WhiteHorse, which has stood alongside Astek since 2021. Over the years, we have built a strong relationship based on mutual trust, a shared understanding of our ambitions, and consistent support for our development. Retaining H.I.G. WhiteHorse by our side through this new refinancing is particularly important to us as we pursue the next stage of Astek's growth." Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said: "We are delighted to continue supporting Astek and its leadership team, building on a longstanding partnership that began in 2021. Over successive financings, we have developed a close relationship based on a shared long-term vision. We are particularly grateful to Jean-Luc Bernard, Julien Gavaldon and their teams for their continued confidence in H.I.G. WhiteHorse." About Astek Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, operating across all continents. Leveraging its expertise across a wide range of industries and services, Astek supports its international clients in the intelligent deployment of their products and services and in implementing their digital transformation. The Group's growth is rooted in a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and in the continuous development of its more than 10,000 employees who work daily to bridge digital technologies and complex systems engineering. Operating in 22 countries, Astek generated revenues of €730 million in 2025. For more information, please visit astekgroup. About H.I.G. Capital H.I.G. is a leading global private capital firm with $76 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig. *Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates. Contact: Pascal Meysson

Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

... Charles Bourgeois

Managing Director

... H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig



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