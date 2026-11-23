MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday extended the interim protection against coercive action, including arrest, for Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) general secretary and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee in three cases registered at three different police stations in the state.

All three cases in which his interim protection was extended till February 26 by the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya were related to massive irregularities at Sebashray health camps, a brainchild of Abhishek Banerjee, that were mainly operating within his own Lok Sabha constituency of Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime.

The three FIRs on which Abhishek, also the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, was granted interim protection were registered at Diamond Harbour, Bishnupur and Rabindranagar, all in South 24 Parganas district.

During the hearing, on Monday, the state government counsel submitted a progress report on the investigation into these FIRs and informed the court that the investigation in all three FIRs is yet to be completed.

During the argument, the state government counsel opposed the extension of interim protection, which was not accepted by the court.

After the Trinamool Congress's landslide defeat in the 2026 assembly elections, a total of 16 FIRs have been registered against the Diamond Harbour MP on various charges, including that of irregularities in Sebashray health camps. He approached the court challenging each of them.

Besides the police investigation into the Sebashray health camp irregularities, the West Bengal Health Department has also constituted a four-member committee to investigate alleged irregularities at these health camps.

The committee members have already questioned some government doctors who attended the camps without prior permission from their higher authorities.

There is a serious allegation that medical interns and even final-year medical students from different medical colleges & hospitals in the state were forced to attend the Sebashray health camps and even attend to the students.

Another serious allegation is that sophisticated medical equipment, including ultrasonography machines from state-run medical colleges, was taken to the Sebashray health camps in an unauthorized manner and used there.