MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, seeking default bail on the ground that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had failed to file its chargesheet within the 90-day period of custody.

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's decision rejecting Wani's claim for default bail, observing that the High Court had rightly applied the law governing the extension of the investigation period under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), read with Section 187 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Wani had contended that he was entitled to default bail after 90 days of custody, as the NIA had not filed the chargesheet within the statutory period. He argued that following the enactment of the BNSS, the extended investigation period of up to 180 days under Section 43D(2) of the UAPA could no longer be invoked in his case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court, in its judgment passed on August 18, held that the provision allowing the investigation period to be extended up to 180 days under the UAPA continued to apply even after the enactment of the BNSS.

The High Court had ruled that the reference to Section 167 of the erstwhile Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Section 43D(2) of the UAPA must be construed as a reference to the corresponding provision under Section 187 of the BNSS in terms of Section 8(1) of the General Clauses Act, 1897. "Thus, the Appellant is not entitled to default bail after 90 days merely because there is no reference to Section 187 of the BNSS in Section 43D(2) of the UAPA," the High Court had observed.

The High Court further held that Wani had lost his right to challenge the extension of the investigation period by failing to assail the initial extension order at the appropriate stage. It found that the trial court had granted the first extension on February 13, 2026, but Wani challenged it only subsequently, after the second extension and rejection of his default bail application.

The NIA had initially sought an extension of the investigation period beyond 90 days, citing the need for further investigation. The trial court granted an additional 45 days on February 13, 2026, taking the period to 135 days, and subsequently allowed another extension of 45 days on March 27, 2026, extending the permissible period to 180 days.

Wani had moved an application seeking default bail on February 15, 2026, under Section 187(3) of the BNSS. However, the trial court rejected his plea on March 30, 2026, following which he approached the Delhi High Court challenging the extension orders and denial of default bail.

During the pendency of the matter before the High Court, the NIA filed its chargesheet against Wani on May 14, 2026. A Bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Vikas Mahajan subsequently held that he could not claim default bail on the basis of the expiry of the initial 90-day period.

Wani was arrested on November 17, 2025, in connection with the November 10, 2025, vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.

Hind (AGuH), an outfit considered an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent. The alleged mastermind, Dr Umer Un Nabi, was killed in the explosion.

The NIA has named Wani among the 10 accused in its 7,500-page chargesheet in the case. The anti-terror agency has alleged that the accused were associated with Ansar Ghazwat