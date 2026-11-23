MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday criticised the BJP's 'Radhe-Radhe, Kamal Khila Dein' slogan for Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath-led government had neglected Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana and the Braj region over the past two terms.

Reacting to the BJP's slogan and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's jibe in response, Chaturvedi said the government had failed to ensure development in the region and address the long-pending demand for cleaning the Yamuna.

"Over the past two terms, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has neglected Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana and the Braj region, leaving residents deprived of development and Yamuna cleanup. This is why the BJP held its first election executive meeting in Mathura and coined this slogan," she told IANS,

Chaturvedi further said residents of Mathura had repeatedly raised the issue of cleaning the Yamuna, but their demands had not been addressed.

"The residents of Mathura have repeatedly demanded the cleaning of the Yamuna. I have personally visited the Water Minister along with a delegation to raise the issue. However, there has been no response so far. The region has also been deprived of the development it deserves," she said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, she alleged that the party had earlier used the names of Hindu deities to polarise voters and was now invoking Radha's name to strengthen its political campaign.

"They have carried out polarisation in the name of Gods, and now they have come up with Maa Radhe. People will not support those who spread casteism and division. Whenever we meet someone, we greet them by saying 'Radhe Radhe', and we also say 'Radhe Radhe' while leaving. I believe they have understood that they are not going to win, which is why they are using this slogan," she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has begun sharpening its strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. At its two-day organisational meeting, 'Yojana Baithak', in Mathura, the party emphasised taking its political narrative to every booth and placing workers at the centre of its campaign.

The slogan 'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De' is expected to be among the key campaign messages, drawing on Mathura's cultural identity to strengthen the BJP's grassroots connect across the state.