MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 23 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience dry weather across the state over the next seven days, with daytime temperatures expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius after November 27, while dense fog is likely in isolated pockets of Bilaspur and Mandi, a meteorologist said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Sandeep Sharma of the Shimla Meteorological Centre said the state recorded clear weather on November 23, with temperatures remaining largely within the normal range.

However, some high-altitude areas, including Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, as well as Kalpa and Keylong, recorded temperatures around 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal. Temperatures in the remaining parts of the state were largely normal.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius, while Hamirpur, Mandi and Bilaspur recorded daytime temperatures of around 26-27 degrees Celsius.

Sharma said minimum temperatures in several locations had dropped below the freezing point. Kukumseri recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 3 degrees Celsius, followed by Keylong at minus 2 degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur registered 8 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorologist, weather conditions are expected to remain largely stable from November 23 to 28, with no major weather activity forecast across the state.

However, moderate to dense fog has been reported in some pockets, including the Balh Valley in Mandi. Isolated areas of Bilaspur, Mandi and Hamirpur are also likely to experience fog during the next few days.

Sharma said Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu could record daytime temperatures around 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal during the forecast period. He added that a fall of 2-4 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures is expected after November 27.

Explaining the prevailing dry conditions, Sharma said rainfall and other weather activity during the transition from the post-monsoon season to winter are largely influenced by Western Disturbances.

These weather systems, which originate outside the region and move towards the western Himalayan belt, can bring precipitation depending on their intensity and trajectory. However, no Western Disturbance is expected to affect the region over the next seven days, he said.

The absence of such systems is likely to keep the weather dry across Himachal Pradesh. Cold winds originating from the northern region are also contributing to the prevailing chill, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

The meteorological centre has not forecast any major weather warning for the state apart from the fog alert in isolated areas.