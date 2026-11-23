MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 23 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday handed over appointment letters to 3,044 trained youths at a skill development and employment award ceremony held at the Jharkhand Secretariat, with around 500 of them securing placements in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The youths received employment opportunities in companies across India and abroad through various skill development programmes between April and October 2026.

The initiative is being implemented through the Prejha Foundation under the guidance of the Department of Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Backward Class and Minority Welfare. The foundation provides training through Gurukuls, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and nursing colleges to connect young people with employment opportunities.

Addressing the gathering after distributing the appointment letters, Soren said acquiring an academic degree alone was no longer sufficient in an increasingly competitive world, and that young people must develop practical skills alongside their formal education.

He said artificial intelligence (AI) was transforming the global employment landscape, making it essential for students to equip themselves with skills suited to changing industry requirements.

The Chief Minister urged young people to continuously upgrade their capabilities and prepare themselves for emerging opportunities, adding that skill development was crucial to building a better future.

Soren said the state government had so far helped more than one lakh skilled youths secure employment. He called upon the beneficiaries to accelerate their efforts and contribute to creating opportunities for the next generation.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also interacted through video conferencing with Jharkhand youths working in foreign countries and sought feedback about their employment experiences.

Highlighting opportunities in the healthcare sector, Soren said the state was making arrangements to provide nursing training to men as well, in view of the growing demand for male nurses.

Welfare Department Secretary Kripanand Jha said preparations were underway to establish a male nursing college in Dumka.

Prejha Foundation Chairman T.V. Narendran sought the state government's support to expand the foundation's training capacity so that more young people could be equipped with industry-relevant skills.

The ceremony also saw the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with IIT Madras and TVS for providing AI training to students from Jharkhand.

The state government has set a target of facilitating employment for around 1,500 more youths during November and December, officials said.