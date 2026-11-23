MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to organise special events in the state-run primary and secondary schools on November 26 to mark Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day), the day marking the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Constitution Day is celebrated every year, and this year marks the 77th anniversary of its adoption.

The special initiative by the Yogi government will seek to enlighten the students about the nation's constitutional values, democratic traditions, and the glorious journey of the Constitution's creation through group activities.

According to the officials concerned, the students and teachers will collectively recite the Preamble to the Constitution, learn about the members of the Constituent Assembly and their contributions, and express the core ideas of the Constitution through creative activities such as poster-making, drawing, crafting bookmarks, designing badges, and creating collages.

The endeavour is seen as a step towards transformation of schools into robust hubs for fostering constitutional consciousness and democratic values.

The objective of the program is to make students read the Constitution, grasp its ideals and feel inspired to integrate these values ​​into their own behaviour and daily lives.

The commemoration of Constitution Day will begin with the morning prayer assembly in schools, where teachers and students will join together to recite the Preamble to the Constitution. This activity will introduce children to the fundamental objectives and ideals embedded within the Constitution.

It will provide them with an opportunity to understand that justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity form the cornerstone of Indian democracy and hold profound significance in the life of every citizen.

The schools will host discussions and various educational activities focused on the process of drafting the Constitution, the role of the Constituent Assembly, and the contributions of its members.

Students will be provided with information regarding the historical facts and significant events surrounding the framing of the Constitution. The objective is to acquaint the new generation with the ideology, democratic discourse, and collective efforts that underpinned the creation of the Constitution.

Various activities, including poster making, drawing, creating bookmarks, designing badges, and crafting collages, have been planned to keep the exercise engaging and participatory for students.

“Through these activities, children will express their understanding of the Constitution's core principles, civil rights, duties, and national values. This will also help develop their ability to comprehend the subject, articulate their thoughts, and work collaboratively,” said the statement.

“A key objective of the Constitution Day observances is to sensitise students not only to their rights but also to their civic duties. Children will be introduced to the significance of the democratic system, social harmony, unity in diversity, and the unity and integrity of the nation. School-level activities will inspire them to become responsible citizens,” it further stated.

Monika Rani, Director General of School Education, said that it comes as a vital opportunity to connect students with the nation's constitutional values ​​and democratic ideals.

“Through the collective recitation of the Preamble and various creative activities, schools will foster a sense of respect for the Constitution, an understanding of rights and duties, and a spirit of responsible citizenship among children,” she said.