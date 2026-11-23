Imagine being in love. Everything feels perfect. There's emotional security, love, intensity, and romance. But, whenever you bring up the question of commitment, your boyfriend hesitates. He is okay with buying you gifts, booking luxe vacations, and even paying for your gel nails. But marriage is a big NO! You are not even scared of infidelity, but commitment still feels like a hard nut to crack for him. Want to know why? The Internet has its very own five viral reasons that explain why men fear commitment or long-term marriages despite having it all. Let's break it down!

Fear of Losing Freedom

A lot of men feel that marriage means the end of an independent life. Hanging out with friends, traveling, spending money on their own terms - everything will have restrictions. This fear of losing freedom creates a reluctance towards marriage.

Fear Of Taking Up Responsibilities

If they are getting wife love from you, despite making you a wife, why would they bother to step up? The internet's favourite advice is to starve men, so they value your presence and usefulness.

Fear of choosing the wrong person

"What if the relationship doesn't last after marriage?" Seeing the divorce rate and broken relationships around, many are scared. Choosing the wrong partner means suffering for life - this thought keeps them away from marriage.

Bitter family experiences

Men who grow up watching unrest, fights, or divorce between their parents in childhood develop a negative idea about marriage. They think marriage means only unrest. It is very important to have an open conversation on these sensitive topics and understand each other's inner child.

Fear Of Traumas

Breakups in love are easy, but marriage is a social and legal bond. Many do not have the mental preparation to commit to staying with one person for a lifetime. They want to be in a relationship but are afraid of being tied down on paper. Psychologists say this fear is not abnormal. However, open discussion and counselling if necessary can help overcome this fear.