Team USA is still a man short, and Cody Rhodes is making calls. Three names fit the clues, and one would leave CM Punk deeply uneasy.

Every signal points this way. Rollins appears on the promotional poster for tonight's RAW, and he has long been Rhodes' shield when things turned rough. The Visionary stepped aside to heal a minor injury after SummerSlam and is now fit to return. The real hook is Punk. Rollins and Punk share genuine animosity, and that tension would needle the Best in the World enough to ignite his heel turn against Rhodes as WrestleMania 43 season approaches.

McIntyre was born and raised in Scotland but became a naturalised American citizen during his absence after WrestleMania 39 in 2023, holding dual UK-US status that WWE can lean on to justify a Team USA slot. The Scottish Warrior hasn't appeared since dropping an Unsanctioned Match to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42. He's been putting in serious work away from the cameras and is closing in on a comeback. He and Rhodes traded blows over the Undisputed WWE Championship earlier this year, so the captain knows precisely what he'd be adding.

Orton disappeared from television again following his Last Man Standing loss to Rhodes at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. That Legacy chapter is closed, and the Viper has no motive to come after The American Nightmare again unless the Undisputed WWE Championship enters the picture. Orton could have volunteered himself and offered an apology for his recent conduct, which would explain Rhodes telling reporters he'd mull it over across the weekend. Bringing Orton back as a fired-up babyface would inject real buzz into the event and swing momentum toward Team USA.