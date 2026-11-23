India Pledges USD1.63B to Nepal as Modi Hosts Shah in Delhi
(MENAFN) India announced a $1.63 billion package Monday to help Nepal rebuild after devastating flash floods this year and to underpin its long-term development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the funding after talks in New Delhi with his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, who was making his first official visit to India since taking office in March.
Following the meeting, Modi said, “To provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package” of $1.63 billion.
“Our resolve will be to ensure that the lives of affected families return to normal, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened,” he said.
The Indian leader also pointed to the energy potential of Nepal's rivers.
“India's vast energy market can turn this potential into a strong foundation for Nepal's economic prosperity,” he said.
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, described the meeting in a post on US social media company X. He said the two leaders held “wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.”
“Discussions focused on giving further momentum to bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure…while exploring new avenues in climate resilience, disaster mitigation and management, sports, start-ups, digital services, space and innovation,” he said.
Jaiswal added that the two leaders adopted a document “laying the roadmap for a future-oriented partnership and shaping a brighter future for both nations,” he said.
The talks produced 19 outcomes on Monday, including a foundation-stone ceremony for the 669-megawatt Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project. Officials said the project would support long-term regional energy connectivity and hydropower development.
The leaders also flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a cross-border passenger train linking Ayodhya in northern India with Janakpur in Nepal.
Indian officials put merchandise trade between the two countries at about $9.38 billion in 2025–26.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the funding after talks in New Delhi with his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, who was making his first official visit to India since taking office in March.
Following the meeting, Modi said, “To provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package” of $1.63 billion.
“Our resolve will be to ensure that the lives of affected families return to normal, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened,” he said.
The Indian leader also pointed to the energy potential of Nepal's rivers.
“India's vast energy market can turn this potential into a strong foundation for Nepal's economic prosperity,” he said.
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, described the meeting in a post on US social media company X. He said the two leaders held “wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.”
“Discussions focused on giving further momentum to bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure…while exploring new avenues in climate resilience, disaster mitigation and management, sports, start-ups, digital services, space and innovation,” he said.
Jaiswal added that the two leaders adopted a document “laying the roadmap for a future-oriented partnership and shaping a brighter future for both nations,” he said.
The talks produced 19 outcomes on Monday, including a foundation-stone ceremony for the 669-megawatt Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project. Officials said the project would support long-term regional energy connectivity and hydropower development.
The leaders also flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a cross-border passenger train linking Ayodhya in northern India with Janakpur in Nepal.
Indian officials put merchandise trade between the two countries at about $9.38 billion in 2025–26.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment