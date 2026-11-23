Rutte Urges NATO Allies to Outpace Sabotage, Cyber Threats
(MENAFN) Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, sounded the alarm Monday over "intensifying malign activities targeting our nations," pointing to sabotage of railways, strikes on cargo vessels at sea, "relentless" cyberattacks and recent security incidents in Poland and the Black Sea.
Addressing the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's annual session in Berlin, Rutte said member states face a widening array of threats, from sabotage and cyber operations to airspace incursions and violations of maritime space.
He described a relentless tempo of hostile activity.
"One day, it can be in the form of an arson attack against a factory or drones disrupting an airport. The next, it is sabotaged railways or cargo vessels targeted at sea, and cyberattacks. These cyberattacks at the moment are relentless," he said.
Rutte cited a "dangerous incident" in Poland on Friday, along with several serious developments in the Black Sea over recent weeks. He said NATO is working with Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye to counter the threats.
The alliance chief cautioned that the dangers will not fade soon. Because allied nations are tied together through pipelines, cables, energy grids and economies, he said, every member is exposed.
"We are all targeted, that we are all affected," he said, urging allies to redouble their efforts to stay ahead of emerging threats.
Rutte pressed members to raise defense spending and investment, noting that several allies are already projected to meet or exceed the alliance's 5% defense spending targets this year.
He also called for a ramp-up in industrial output of defense capabilities, including air defense systems, drones, counter-drone technologies and deep precision-strike capabilities.
On ammunition, Rutte said NATO is making headway. He projected that the alliance will be able to produce around 4 million artillery shells annually by next year, nearly double the 2025 level.
Addressing the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's annual session in Berlin, Rutte said member states face a widening array of threats, from sabotage and cyber operations to airspace incursions and violations of maritime space.
He described a relentless tempo of hostile activity.
"One day, it can be in the form of an arson attack against a factory or drones disrupting an airport. The next, it is sabotaged railways or cargo vessels targeted at sea, and cyberattacks. These cyberattacks at the moment are relentless," he said.
Rutte cited a "dangerous incident" in Poland on Friday, along with several serious developments in the Black Sea over recent weeks. He said NATO is working with Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye to counter the threats.
The alliance chief cautioned that the dangers will not fade soon. Because allied nations are tied together through pipelines, cables, energy grids and economies, he said, every member is exposed.
"We are all targeted, that we are all affected," he said, urging allies to redouble their efforts to stay ahead of emerging threats.
Rutte pressed members to raise defense spending and investment, noting that several allies are already projected to meet or exceed the alliance's 5% defense spending targets this year.
He also called for a ramp-up in industrial output of defense capabilities, including air defense systems, drones, counter-drone technologies and deep precision-strike capabilities.
On ammunition, Rutte said NATO is making headway. He projected that the alliance will be able to produce around 4 million artillery shells annually by next year, nearly double the 2025 level.
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