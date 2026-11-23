MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran considers the naval blockade announced by the United States in its current form to constitute an act of military aggression, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he made the remarks at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, November 23.

"Economic sanctions, an economic siege, or a naval blockade announced by the United States undoubtedly constitute military aggression against Iran. The sanctions imposed on Iran over the past few months differ from previous ones because they were introduced while the US and Israel's military attacks against Iran were ongoing.

These measures violate Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter. This is based on the definition of aggression set out in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.

Under these circumstances, Iran has the right to use all available means to defend itself in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," he said.

Baghaei added that the country's senior officials had made the necessary decisions in this regard. Political, diplomatic and defense measures have been envisaged to counter US sanctions and the naval blockade. If the relevant Iranian authorities make a decision, steps will certainly be taken to implement it.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8, when the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. These were the first strikes on Iran since the memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman. The conflict brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.