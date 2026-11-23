MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Quryltai has adopted 18 laws and is currently considering 38 draft bills, the press office of the Kazakh president cited Chairman of the Quryltai Aibek Dadebay as saying.

He presented the results of the legislative body's work to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Dadebay said that lawmakers were also preparing a new Civil Code and developing initiatives to protect children's rights and support teachers and healthcare workers.

The national budget for 2027-2029 has been adopted, with an additional 47 billion tenge ($103.3) allocated at the initiative of lawmakers for 52 regional infrastructure projects. The funds are expected to support the modernization of heating, electricity, gas and water supply systems, as well as the development of social infrastructure.

The Quryltai is also strengthening parliamentary oversight of law enforcement. New legislation monitoring rules have been approved to assess the effectiveness of legal implementation and the results of adopted decisions, the report says.

Digital tools are being introduced to support legislative work. The e-Quryltai system and artificial intelligence technologies are being used to analyze draft laws, identify legal inconsistencies and assess potential risks. The AI-Quryltai platform was also presented at the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva.

The meeting also addressed public engagement through the Quryltai's Public Reception Office and the e-Otinish system. Since the beginning of the session, lawmakers have submitted 111 parliamentary inquiries on current socio-economic issues.

Dadebay also reported the establishment of a Council for Cooperation with regional maslikhats (local representative bodies) and cooperation with UNICEF on children's rights protection.