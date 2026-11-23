MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE American: MCRP) ("Micropolis" or the "Company") today announced that on November 11, 2026 it received a letter from NYSE Regulation accepting the Company's request for an extension to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange"). NYSE Regulation granted the Company a plan period through December 13, 2026 (the "New Cure Deadline") to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Form 20-F") and any subsequently delayed filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

As previously announced on May 19, 2026, the Company is not in compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards because it failed to timely file the 2025 Form 20-F by the filing due date of May 15, 2026 (the "Filing Delinquency"). The Company remains out of compliance with Sections 134 and 1101 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide"), and its listing on NYSE American is being continued pursuant to an extension.

Under Section 1007 of the Company Guide, the Company had an initial six-month cure period through November 15, 2026. As the Company was unable to cure the Filing Delinquency within that period, it submitted an extension request to the Exchange on November 10, 2026, which NYSE Regulation reviewed and accepted.

During the plan period, NYSE Regulation staff will periodically review the Company's adherence to the milestones in its plan. Exchange staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate if the Company does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period. The same applies if the Company does not file the 2025 Form 20-F and any subsequently delayed filings by May 15, 2027, the end of the maximum 12-month cure period. The Company may appeal a staff delisting determination in accordance with Section 1010 and Part 12 of the Company Guide.

The letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares. The shares will continue to be listed and traded on NYSE American during the plan period, subject to the Company's adherence to its plan and its continued compliance with the other listing requirements of NYSE American.

The Company is working diligently with its auditors and advisors to complete the 2025 Form 20-F and intends to file it on or before the New Cure Deadline. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will file the 2025 Form 20-F by the New Cure Deadline or that it will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable Exchange listing standards.

This announcement is made in compliance with Sections 402 and 1009(e) of the Company Guide.

About Micropolis AI Robotics

Micropolis is a robotics manufacturer founded in 2014, based in UAE with its headquarters located in Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE. It specializes in developing AMRs that utilize wheeled EV platforms and are equipped with autonomous driving capabilities. As part of Micropolis' product offerings, it integrates application-specific pods that serve as the primary purpose of a robot. These pods are designed to accommodate various functionalities, including surveillance cameras, road sweepers, logistics compartments, as well as collaborative robots (cobots) intended for direct human-robot interaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the Company's ability to complete the audit of its financial statements and file the 2025 Form 20-F and any subsequently delayed filings by the New Cure Deadline or within the maximum cure period; the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards; the ability to manage growth; the ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; the ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; and a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

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