NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) (the“Company”) announced today that it has completed its previously announced sale of 40 unencumbered outpatient medical facilities (“OMFs”) for approximately $531 million. The Company expects to utilize these cash proceeds to reduce outstanding borrowings on the Company's revolving credit facility, fund senior housing operating portfolio (“SHOP”) acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The sale generated net cash proceeds of approximately $500 million after transaction expenses, closing-related prorations, capital expenditure adjustments and other customary adjustments.

Based on trailing twelve-month in-place cash net operating income (“NOI”), the sale price represents a nominal cap rate of 6.9%. After adjusting for recurring capital expenditures over the same period, as well as capital expenditure adjustments at closing, the sale resulted in an economic cap rate of 6.5%.

Year-to-date, the Company has completed the sale of 70 OMFs for a total of approximately $730 million. The closing of the sale of an additional 56 OMFs for approximately $330 million, which are subject to the buyer's assumption of approximately $220 million of secured debt (Secured Term Loan 4 due 2033), the lender approval process, and customary closing conditions, is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About National Healthcare Properties

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing needs-based senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Email: ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of terminology such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“seek,”“will,”“may,”“should,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. Risks and uncertainties, the occurrence of which could adversely affect the Company's business and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in economic cycles generally and in the real estate and healthcare markets specifically; the success of the Company's growth strategy, including its ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate new acquisitions; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions on the terms and timing the Company expects, or at all; changes to inflation and interest rates; competition in the real estate and healthcare markets; the Company's ability to retain certain key personnel; legislative and regulatory changes in the healthcare and real estate industries; reductions or changes in reimbursement from third-party payors, including Medicare and Medicaid; discovery of previously undetected environmentally hazardous conditions; the Company's ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; system failures, cyber incidents or deficiencies in the Company's cybersecurity systems; the availability of capital on favorable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to remain qualified as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled Risk Factors of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finally, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.