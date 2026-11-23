MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership brings together decades of expertise to support the future of the islands' digital infrastructure.

ARNHEM, Netherlands and OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hello Registry, the platform jointly developed by CIRA and SIDN, is expanding its international community with the addition of.FO, the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for the Faroe Islands. Økisnavn, the organization responsible for managing.FO, will partner with Hello Registry to support its domain operations, marking an important step in the platform's mission to bring reliable, flexible and innovative registry solutions to online communities around the world.

Home to more than 10,000 registered domain names,.FO plays a critical role in the Faroe Islands' digital presence. Following a review of its technical and operational needs, Økisnavn will transition to the Hello Registry platform to modernize its registry infrastructure while maintaining the security, stability and reliability that its users rely on.

“For.FO, joining Hello Registry is about more than technology. It means becoming part of a community of ccTLD operators who understand our responsibilities and share our ambitions for innovation and resilience,” said Guðrun Poulsen, CEO, Økisnavn.“We look forward to learning from each other and building a strong, long-term partnership.”

Built for the needs of modern registries

Hello Registry combines decades of registry experience from CIRA, operator of Canada's.CA domain, and SIDN, operator of the Netherlands'.nl domain. The platform meets stringent ISO 27001 information security requirements, provides robust operational reliability and includes a comprehensive reporting and analytics module that gives.FO detailed insight into the performance and usage of its TLD within the Faroe Islands.

“We're delighted to welcome Økisnavn to the Hello Registry platform and grateful for the trust they have placed in us,” said Arjan Middelkoop, Co-director, Hello Registry.“This partnership marks an important milestone in our journey, reflecting our ambition to build a registry platform by registry operators, for registry operators.”

For Hello Registry, the agreement represents another step forward in the platform's adoption and further strengthens its position as a trusted registry service provider for ccTLDs around the world.“By adopting Hello Registry,.FO will benefit from a modern and flexible registry platform designed to support the evolving needs of country-code top-level domains,” said Adam Eisner, Co-director, Hello Registry.“We look forward to working closely with the Økisnavn team, building a strong partnership and growing together.”

Økisnavn and Hello Registry will now begin preparations to migrate.FO to the new platform, with a shared focus on ensuring a smooth, stable and secure transition of its registry services.

About Økisnavn

Økisnavn is the registry responsible for managing the.FO country code top-level domain (ccTLD) for the Faroe Islands. Appointed as the official.FO domain administrator, Økisnavn operates the national domain name infrastructure and supports the development of a secure, stable, and trusted Faroese internet. The registry manages approximately 10.000.FO domain names and promotes the use of Faroese language domain names, including domains with Faroese characters. Through its focus on security, reliability, and service, Økisnavn plays an important role in strengthening the Faroe Islands' digital presence and internet community.



About Hello Registry

Hello Registry is a modern registry platform developed by CIRA and SIDN, the operators of the.CA and.nl country-code top-level domains. Together, CIRA and SIDN bring more than 50 years of combined experience in running critical internet infrastructure. Hello Registry combines their expertise, development capacity and resources to provide a robust, flexible and community-driven platform for TLD registries worldwide.



Media contacts

North America

Hello Registry

Delphine Avomo Evouna

Communications Manager

...

+1 613.315.1458



Europe

Hello Registry

Marnie van Duijnhoven

Communications Manager

...

+31 646108522



Økisnavn

Guðrun Poulsen

CEO

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+298 898900

