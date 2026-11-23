(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 23 November 2026
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER ITS CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME
Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT:HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY), hereby reports transaction details related to the second tranche of up to circa €375 million tranche of its share buyback programme of up to circa €750 million as communicated on 12 February 2026. From 16 November 2026 up to and including 20 November 2026 a total of 59,369 shares were repurchased on exchange at an average price of €80.30. Up to and including 20 November 2026, a total of 5,062,744 shares were repurchased under the second tranche of the share buyback programme for a total consideration of €340,192,449. Heineken Holding N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback programme on its website:
Enquiries
| Media Heineken Holding N.V.
| Kees Jongsma
| E-mail: ...
| Tel: +31 6 54 79 82 53
| Media
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| Investors
| Christiaan Prins
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| Tristan van Strien
| Director of Global Communications
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| Global Director of Investor Relations
| Marlous den Bieman
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| Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen
| Head of Global Media
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| Investor Relations Manager / Investor Relations Manager
| E-mail: ...
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| E-mail:...
| Tel: +31-20-5239355
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| Tel: +31-20-5239590
Regulatory information
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
About HEINEKEN
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company. HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN's dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on and and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn and Instagram.
Attachment
20261123 HHNV SBB Weekly update 16 November 2026 - 20 November 2026
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