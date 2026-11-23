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Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communications Global Director of Investor Relations Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen Head of Global Media Investor Relations Manager / Investor Relations Manager E-mail: ... E-mail:... Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590 Regulatory information

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs. About HEINEKEN

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company. HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN's dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on and and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn and Instagram. Attachment 20261123 HHNV SBB Weekly update 16 November 2026 - 20 November 2026

