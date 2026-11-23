MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hongkong,China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday is the ideal time to upgrade your display. Beyond high refresh rates, today's shoppers prioritize image quality, eye comfort, versatile usage and reliable engineering-all core strengths KTC brings to this holiday campaign.

Focused on gaming, content creation and productivity displays, KTC invests heavily in independent R&D, specializing in Mini LED, low-latency esports and eye-care display technologies. This year, KTC expands its full display ecosystem: high-contrast Mini LED panels including glossy versions, TÜV Rheinland low blue light MEGAPAD series with Gemini AI voice control, Master esports monitors pushing refresh rates up to 1000Hz, plus desk accessories: heavy-duty monitor arms supporting up to 42-inch screens and compact 65W GaN chargers for tidy setups.









As the Black Friday shopping season arrives, KTC has put forward four standout displays for different use cases, balancing content creation, competitive gaming and versatile home entertainment.

The Mini LED lineup comes in multiple sizes. Powered by local dimming, these panels deliver refined light and shadow gradations, revealing richer visual detail whether you are gaming or working on creative projects.









M27P6S: 27-inch Dual-Mode Mini LED Monitor

Switch between UHD 4K at 160Hz for detailed open-world gaming, content creation, and entertainment, and FHD at 320Hz for fast-paced competitive play.

For games like GTA VI, the glossy 4K panel and 2,304-zone Mini LED backlight bring out intricate cityscapes, vivid neon lights, and deep nighttime contrast. Full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 with VRR adds flexible console connectivity and helps keep gameplay smooth as frame rates fluctuate within the supported range.

24M1: 23.8-inch QHD 260Hz (OC) Fast IPS Gaming Monitor

Built for FPS players, the Master Series is tuned around high refresh rates and low input latency to hold up during intense competitive matches. This compact 2K high-refresh panel renders smooth, responsive motion. A bundled shading hood cuts ambient light interference for extended gaming sessions.

25M5: 24.5-inch QHD 260Hz Mini LED Gaming Monitor

It merges the rich visual depth of Mini LED with esports-grade refresh speed. Compared with conventional IPS gaming screens, it retains more detail in dark scenes and elevates immersion in HDR-enabled titles.

The MEGAPAD series stands out as KTC's most distinctive offering, rethinking what a display can be beyond a desktop monitor. With an integrated battery, movable stand and native Android OS, it does not need to stay tethered to a PC. It works well for streaming, home workout classes and video calls, unlocking flexible multi-room use.

M EGAPAD A32Q7 MAX: 31.5-inch 4K Smart Display

This floor-standing large-format screen features a built-in camera and high-capacity battery. It is designed as a shared family display, primarily for living-room scenarios.

Shoppers can pick based on their priorities. If you want one screen for both creative work and gaming, the M27P6S is worth considering. Dedicated FPS players may lean toward the 24M1 or 25M5. Anyone looking for a PC-independent screen for shared household entertainment will find the MEGAPAD a compelling alternative. All four models are available with limited-time Black Friday discounts via Amazon and KTC's official US store.









Black Friday Promotion

Exclusive perks via official US channels: US local warehouse shipping within 2 business days, 30 day price protection, up to 4 year warranty (1 free extended year).



Site wide discounts, save up to 50%

50% off the accessory when you purchase selected monitor and accessory bundles. Members earn double points, redeemable for GaN chargers, mousepads, projectors and more

Popular units are limited in stock. This Black Friday is a great chance to upgrade your gaming, creative, home office or family display.

About KTC

KTC is a global display brand. Powered by in house R&D and manufacturing, it delivers Mini LED flagship monitors, high refresh esports screens, smart portable displays and desk accessories for users across North America and worldwide.

CONTACT: Flora Xiao,...