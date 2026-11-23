MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading approaches, regional client relationships and the psychology of risk shaped GTCFX's contribution to Traders Fair Uzbekistan on 14 November 2026. Taking part as Grand Sponsor, the company combined a presence on the exhibition floor with contributions to the conference programme.

The occasion also brought recognition for the company's introducing broker offering. GTCFX earned the Best IB Program title in the 2026 Traders Awards (People's Choice) and received a Certificate of Participation acknowledging its role as the fair's Grand Sponsor.







Aziz Abdusalomov, Branch Director of GTCFX Uzbekistan, connected the company's trading philosophy with its regional client and partner services in his keynote entitled, "GTCFX. When the Right Approach Matters." The presentation offered a local perspective on GTCFX's approach, helping attendees understand how the company's broader principles translate into its work in Uzbekistan.

Trading psychology took centre stage in "The Psychology of Leverage & Risk Management," moderated by GTCFX Chief Commercial Officer Mikhail Seliverstov. The panel explored the relationship between traders' perceptions of leverage and their approach to managing risk, putting the judgement behind trading decisions at the heart of the discussion.

Away from the conference stage, Booth #3 served as GTCFX's meeting point throughout the event. Team members greeted traders, existing and prospective partners, and other industry professionals, creating opportunities to connect directly with the local trading community.







For GTCFX, Traders Fair Uzbekistan offered an opportunity to build brand awareness and develop business relationships in a regional market. Its Grand Sponsor role brought visibility, while face-to-face exchanges with traders and potential partners created openings for future cooperation. Together, these activities supported the company's efforts to establish closer ties with Uzbekistan's trading community.

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