MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Open-ear and RIC OTC AI hearing aids offer holiday shoppers more choice, with Black Friday prices starting at $279.

Sheridan, Wyoming, USA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flysound, an emerging AI hearing technology company, has launched Comfort Pro-ear-clip AI hearing aids that combine an open-ear design with a remote microphone built into the charging case. An earlier ear-clip product developed using Flysound's technology raised over $3 million on a Japanese crowdfunding platform, setting a category record for hearing aids.









Flysound Comfort Pro combines an open-ear fit with remote sound pickup. H6 PureHear offers a lightweight receiver-in-canal design with dual microphones and speech-focused processing for conversations in noise. B02 Comfort pairs an open-ear, ear-clip fit with physical controls on its charging case. Together, the lineup gives people with different hearing needs and wearing preferences more ways to find a suitable option, whether shopping for themselves or a loved one this holiday season.

All three hearing aids are included in Flysound's Black Friday sale through Dec. 1, 2026.

A Remote Microphone in the Charging Case for Conversations and TV

Flysound Comfort Pro builds on B02 Comfort's open-ear, ear-clip design, leaving the ear canal open. Its remote microphone is integrated into the charging case, so users do not need to buy or carry a separate microphone accessory.

At a holiday meal, users can place the case near someone speaking across the table. At home, they can set it beside a television speaker. The built-in microphone picks up sound near the source and streams it wirelessly to the hearing aids, with a transmission range of up to 33 feet.

The design brings charging, storage and remote sound pickup together in the case users already carry. Comfort Pro also features VocPureTM on-device AI sound processing, Bluetooth calls and music streaming, and physical buttons on the case for volume and listening-mode adjustments.

No Prescription Required, With Professional Support Available

For people considering hearing aids, getting started can involve more than comparing prices. Appointments, fitting and learning to use unfamiliar technology can also make the first step feel complicated.

All three Flysound hearing aids are sold as over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. You can buy them online without a prescription or a prior in-person hearing exam or professional fitting.

Support is available when you need it. Users can request a remote fitting appointment through Flysound's website for guidance and personalized hearing-aid adjustments from Flysound's hearing-care team, all from home.

Black Friday Offers for Different Hearing Needs









Comfort Pro | Open-Ear Hearing Aids With a Built-In Remote Microphone

Flysound Comfort Pro offers an option for users who prefer to keep their ear canals open and want remote microphone support for conversations or watching television. Its charging case combines charging, storage and remote sound pickup, with physical buttons for everyday volume and mode adjustments.

Black Friday launch price: $379

B02 Comfort | An Open-Ear Fit with Controls on the Charging Case

Flysound B02 Comfort's ear-clip design leaves the ear canal open and has the familiar appearance of a wireless earbud. Physical buttons on the charging case let users adjust volume and switch listening modes without opening the app each time.

Black Friday price: $279 | Regular price: $299 | Save $20









H6 PureHear | A Lightweight RIC Design for Conversations in Noise

Flysound H6 PureHear features a receiver-in-canal (RIC) design that weighs about 4.19 grams per hearing aid. It combines Flysound's proprietary VocPureTM on-device AI with dual microphones and speech-focused processing to help users follow conversations in restaurants, at family gatherings and in other settings with background noise.

Flysound H6 PureHear supports Bluetooth calls and audio streaming. It provides approximately 14 hours of hearing-aid use per charge and up to 70 hours in total with its charging case, which also includes electronic drying.

Black Friday price: $399 | Regular price: $499 | Save $100

A 50-Day Trial and Professional Help to Get Started

All three Flysound hearing aids also include an anti-loss lanyard and an in-app device finder that shows the hearing aids' last known location, offering added peace of mind in everyday use.

Choosing hearing aids also means considering the support available after they arrive. Flysound provides setup guides, customer support and professional remote fitting services, along with a 50-day trial and a one-year warranty.

The trial gives users time to experience the hearing aids at home, in conversations with family and while dining out, with further guidance available to help them find a comfortable fit and suitable settings.

Whether choosing hearing aids for the first time or helping a family member explore their options, shoppers can compare Flysound's open-ear and RIC designs, along with everyday controls and professional support.

Flysound's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers end Dec. 1, 2026. Visit flysounds.com to explore Comfort Pro, B02 Comfort and H6 PureHear and find hearing support for yourself or someone you love.

About Flysound

Flysound is a hearing technology company with a mission to "Make AI Hearing Aids Affordable." Its proprietary VocPureTM on-device acoustic AI is central to its work, including developing new open-ear designs. The company's in-house capabilities span acoustic algorithms, hardware, software, product design, app-based fitting and professional support. Flysound brings advanced hearing technology to consumer products at scale, helping people with hearing loss worldwide hear more clearly, wear their devices more comfortably and access professional support more easily.

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