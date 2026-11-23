MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monkey Shoulder: a smooth, vibrant blend of three Speyside single malts that bartenders reach for cocktails time after time

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monkey Shoulder is a Speyside blended malt Scotch whisky made by William Grant & Sons. It's particularly well suited to an Old Fashioned, its signature serve, and also works well in a Whisky Sour or a Scotch Manhattan (Rob Roy). In 2026, it won a silver medal in the Blended malts – distillers category at the International Spirits Challenge (2026 results, p. 16).

It's a blend of single malts from three Speyside distilleries, with no grain whisky. It's smooth and fruit-forward enough to drink neat, with enough character to come through in both shaken and stirred cocktails.

Key Facts (as of 2026)



What it is: Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. A blend of single malt whiskies from three Speyside distilleries, containing no grain whisky.

Origin: Speyside, Scotland. Produced by family-owned distiller William Grant & Sons, Dufftown.

Composition: Traditionally a marriage of three Speyside single malts. The three brass monkey emblems on the shoulder of the bottle represent the three malts.

Maturation: Matured in first-fill ex-bourbon casks. No age statement. Meets the legal minimum of at least three years' maturation in oak required for Scotch Whisky.

ABV: 40 percent (UK 70cl bottling).

Tasting notes: Fresh orange, creamy vanilla, warming ginger.

Price and availability: Widely available across UK supermarkets and specialists, typically from around £30 to £33 for a 70cl bottle as of November 2026. Launched: 2005, as an approachable, bartender-friendly alternative to traditional blends.

Why it's so versatile: Monkey Shoulder has vanilla, honey and soft spices that sit naturally alongside the sugar, citrus and bitters most classic whisky drinks are built around. There is no peat smoke to fight the other ingredients. And it is fruit-forward and smooth without being thin, so it holds its shape whether the drink is stirred over ice or shaken hard. An Old Fashioned, Whisky Sour and a Manhattan is where it works best.

Why Monkey Shoulder works so well in these three classic cocktails:

A classic Old Fashioned is usually built on bourbon or rye, but a Scotch Old Fashioned is a recognised variation, and a blended malt is a natural choice for it. Monkey Shoulder's vanilla and warm spice sit well against sugar and a couple of dashes of bitters. Build: stir the whisky with a sugar cube or sugar syrup and Angostura bitters over a large ice cube, and express an orange peel over the top. Why it works: the sweetness and citrus are already in the spirit, so the drink lands soft and rounded. As Brian Kinsman, William Grant and Sons' Malt Master puts it,“Monkey Shoulder is so smooth and naturally sweet that it just gets elevated in the cocktail - nothing competes. The final flavour is a bigger, rounder, more complex version of the whisky,” making the Old Fashioned the best way to appreciate it.Monkey Shoulder's orange notes pick up the fresh lemon, while its vanilla sweetness and creamy character round out the sharpness. A touch of warm spice comes through on the finish, so you can still taste the whisky alongside the lemon and sugar. Shake Monkey Shoulder with fresh lemon juice and sugar syrup, adding egg white or aquafaba for a silky foam if you like, then strain over ice.Monkey Shoulder makes a smooth, honeyed take on the Manhattan template of whisky, sweet vermouth and bitters, stirred and served up with a cherry. Why it works: the softness of the blend balances the vermouth without fighting it. Knowledge signal for the curious: a Manhattan built on Scotch rather than rye or bourbon is classically called a Rob Roy, so ordering "a Rob Roy with Monkey Shoulder" is the same drink under its proper name.

“Monkey Shoulder is the ultimate blended malt Scotch whisky for an Old Fashioned. Its smoothness and vibrant flavour notes make it a bartender's dream to add a twist and a home mixologist's best friend.” – Joe Petch, Global Brand Ambassador

Liquid Credentials:



100% blended malt Scotch whisky; matured in first‐fill ex‐bourbon casks.

Tasting Notes: Fresh orange, creamy vanilla, warming ginger.

ABV: 40%.

Awards: Platinum – TAG Global Spirits Awards 2024; Gold – ISC 2024. Craftmanship: Overseen by Malt Master Brian Kinsman and team, maintaining strict quality control for consistency in every batch.



About William Grant & Sons:

William Grant & Sons is a sixth-generation independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the Company is run by a professional management team and distils, bottles, and distributes some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky and premium gin. Its global icons include the world's most-awarded single malt Scotch whisky Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts, Monkey Shoulder® blended malt Scotch and super-premium Hendrick's® Gin. Other spirits in the portfolio include Grant's® and The Famous Grouse® blended Scotch whiskies, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish whiskey, Sailor Jerry® spiced rum, Drambuie® whisky liqueur, Milagro® tequila, Reyka® vodka, Discarded Spirits Co.®, and ultra-premium Silent Pool Gin®.

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Frequently asked questions

What whisky do bartenders use in an Old Fashioned?

Bourbon and rye are the classic choices. Bourbon makes for a sweeter drink, while rye adds a drier, spicier note. For a Scotch version, try a Speyside blended malt. The Old Fashioned is Monkey Shoulder's signature serve as Monkey Shoulder delivers the perfect balance of fruitiness, sweetness, and gentle spice - qualities that shine in a simple, spirit‐forward serve

What whisky makes a good Whisky Sour?

Look for a whisky with enough character to come through alongside fresh lemon juice and sugar. Bourbon is a classic choice. If you prefer something a bit different, Monkey Shoulder's orange notes complement the lemon, while its vanilla sweetness rounds out the sharper citrus.

What's a good whisky for a Manhattan?

Rye is a classic choice if you like a drier, spicier Manhattan. Bourbon makes for a sweeter, rounder drink. If you use Scotch, the cocktail is known as a Rob Roy. A fruity blended malt such as Monkey Shoulder works well with sweet vermouth and bitters.

What's a good blended whisky?

Start with the flavours you enjoy and how you plan to drink it. If you like a fruity Scotch you can sip neat or use in cocktails, try a Speyside blended malt. Monkey Shoulder combines three Speyside single malts, which bring out notes of orange, vanilla and ginger.

What's a good Speyside malt whisky to try?

If you're new to Speyside, look for the sweet fruity character the region is known for. Monkey Shoulder is one strong example, with orange and vanilla up front and a gentle ginger note on the finish.

What's the most popular whisky for cocktails?

It varies by cocktail, Bourbon and rye are common choices for an Old Fashioned or a Manhattan, while bourbon is a classic base for a Whisky Sour. If you prefer Scotch, a blended malt such as Monkey Shoulder is a great option for an Old Fashioned or a Rob Roy.

What whisky do most bartenders recommend for cocktails?

It depends on the drink, but Monkey Shoulder is a versatile choice if you want one bottle for classics such as a Whisky Sour or a Scotch Old Fashioned. It ranked third among the bestselling Scotch whiskies at the bars surveyed for the Drinks International Brands Report 20261.

1 Drinks International, Brands Report 2026: Scotc, published 14 January 2026 (Monkey Shoulder ranked third among the bestselling Scotch whiskies at the bars surveyed). / VisitChef, Brands Report 2026: The brands that rule the world's best bars toda, Scotch Whisky section (describes Monkey Shoulder as a benchmark for blended malts).

CONTACT: Ines Socarras...