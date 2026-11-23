“Cybersecurity for Businesspeople” recognized as a state-certified training program for eligible Texas local government personnel

- Justin Huffaker, President of ActaMSPCOPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ActaMSP, the managed IT and cybersecurity services division of Datamax Inc., announced that its Cybersecurity for Businesspeople training program has received certification from Texas Cyber Command for fiscal year 2027.The program is included on Texas Cyber Command's official list of state-certified cybersecurity training programs and is approved for use by eligible local government personnel seeking to fulfill applicable annual cybersecurity training requirements.The certification is valid through August 31, 2027.Making Cybersecurity Training Practical and RelevantAs cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations face growing pressure to help employees recognize potential risks, protect sensitive information, and respond appropriately to suspicious activity.ActaMSP's Cybersecurity for Businesspeople program takes a practical approach to cybersecurity awareness, focusing on the everyday decisions employees make when using business technology.Rather than treating cybersecurity education as simply a compliance requirement, ActaMSP emphasizes employee understanding, engagement, and the development of stronger security habits.“Technology alone cannot solve the cybersecurity problem,” said Justin Huffaker, President of ActaMSP.“Employees play an important role in protecting an organization. Our goal is to make cybersecurity education relevant, understandable, and something people can actually put into practice.”State-Certified Training for Texas Local GovernmentTexas Cyber Command, established by the State of Texas in 2025, is responsible for certifying cybersecurity training programs in consultation with the Texas Cybersecurity Council.Under applicable Texas law, designated government personnel must complete certified cybersecurity training annually.ActaMSP's Cybersecurity for Businesspeople program is listed for fiscal year 2027 with the following features:One-hour cybersecurity awareness trainingAvailable online and in personOffered at no costIncludes an assessment and proof of completionListed as eligible for local government personnelThis certification reinforces ActaMSP's ongoing commitment to helping Texas organizations strengthen cybersecurity awareness through practical, accessible training. By focusing on real-world threats and everyday security decisions, ActaMSP helps employees better understand their role in protecting organizational information.Said certification applies to the content of the training program and does not constitute an endorsement of ActaMSP's other products or services.About ActaMSPActaMSP, a division of Datamax Inc., provides managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, IT consulting, and technology guidance to businesses and organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area and Arkansas. With roots dating to 1998, ActaMSP combines experienced technical support with proactive IT management and a commitment to helping organizations operate securely and efficiently.For more information about ActaMSP and its cybersecurity education programs, visit .

Lee Wise

ActaMSP

+1 469-549-5450

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ActaMSP Cybersecurity Training Program Earns FY2027 Certification from Texas Cyber Command News Provided By Seota Digital Marketing November 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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