Strategic roadmap aims to connect direct mineral co-investment rights with tokenized real-world assets and potential compliant secondary-market trading.

- Garrett Krause

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WorldVest today unveiled its strategic vision for MineralVC Partners to tokenize eligible investment interests in its mineral-focused sidecar SPVs and pursue compliant secondary-market access across multiple digital asset platforms and blockchain networks.

The strategy is intended to connect documented economic participation in real mineral operations with evolving real-world asset (RWA) financial infrastructure-without relying on a single blockchain, token standard, or trading venue.

The long-term objective: transform traditionally illiquid private mineral SPV interests into digitally represented assets that may become easier to administer, transfer, and potentially trade, subject to legal and market conditions.

From Mineral Co-Investment to Tokenized Real-World Assets

MineralVC Partners was introduced to give eligible investors access to select opportunities developed alongside MineralVest Global through dedicated sidecar SPVs. The next stage of the vision is to provide compliant digital representations of certain SPV investment interests while preserving the underlying legal rights and economic agreements.

A tokenized interest would represent the applicable legal interest in an SPV, not direct title to physical mineral inventory or an automatic ownership stake in a Mexican operating company. Potential distributions would continue to depend on contractual investment rights and the underlying asset's economic performance.

“Access is the first transformation. The second is building the ability for qualified investors to hold, transfer, and potentially trade those interests through modern digital financial infrastructure. We want to connect real mineral production economics with the future of the RWA marketplace.” - Garrett Krause, Chairman and Founder of WorldVest

One Investment Ecosystem. Multiple Platforms and Blockchains

WorldVest intends to pursue a token-independent, multi-platform architecture in which eligible SPV interests may be represented on compatible blockchain networks and supported by more than one authorized digital asset platform, subject to securities laws, transfer controls, and operational readiness.

. Tokenized SPV interests - Digital representations linked to authoritative legal ownership and contractual economic rights.

. Multi-blockchain compatibility - Support for more than one suitable network without assuming every chain can process every security.

. Multiple digital marketplaces - Potential integration with authorized distribution and secondary-trading venues.

. Compliant transfers - Identity checks, eligibility restrictions, transfer approvals, and safeguards against duplicative claims.

. Distribution administration - Digitally supported recordkeeping and payment reporting tied to the governing investment documents.

WorldVest emphasizes that tokenization does not itself create liquidity. Trading access depends on applicable permissions, authorized venues, suitable buyers and sellers, market depth, and contractual transferability.

The First Candidate: Antimony Founders Units

MineralVC Antimony Founders Units, a private investment opportunity, is anticipated to be an initial candidate for consideration under the tokenization roadmap. The opportunity is intended to provide qualified investors with a contractual profit royalty tied to specified MineralVest Global proceeds from the MexMinerals Antimony Group in Mexico.

Tokenization, if implemented, would digitally represent the legally documented SPV investment interest and its associated rights; it would not change the royalty calculation or guarantee additional economic returns. The timing, issuance structure, transfer conditions, and any trading availability remain subject to further legal and technical work.

A Blockchain-Agnostic, Open-Partner Approach

WorldVest intends for MineralVC to remain blockchain agnostic and to work with tokenization providers across the real-world asset (RWA) industry, rather than committing to a single network, token standard, or platform. The aim is to maintain a reliable authoritative record of investment interests while giving investors access to the compatible blockchains, tokenization platforms, and authorized marketplaces best suited to each offering.

Any collaboration with specific tokenization providers remains a development objective, and no partnership, platform integration, or listing is being represented as finalized or operational.

A Phased Strategy for Digital Mineral Capital Markets

. Phase I - Originate and document project-specific sidecar investment opportunities.

. Phase II - Tokenize suitable SPV interests with appropriate ownership registries and investor controls.

. Phase III - Pursue compliant integrations with authorized digital asset trading and transfer platforms.

. Phase IV - Expand interoperability across compatible blockchain networks and eligible markets.

No specific implementation dates, trading approvals, listing agreements, or future liquidity outcomes are guaranteed.

Real-World Supply Chains, Digital Investment Infrastructure

MineralVest Global's mission is to control the source and the full mineral supply chain, from mineral rights and extraction through processing, refining, and international commercialization. MineralVC Partners is the sidecar co-investment platform through which eligible investors may gain defined economic participation alongside selected MineralVest Global opportunities.

The tokenization strategy builds upon that foundation: mineral projects and their contractual investment rights remain the underlying economic substance, while digital infrastructure may improve administration, access to compatible platforms, and potential transferability.

“We believe the next generation of finance will connect productive real-world assets with digital capital markets. Our goal is to build MineralVC Partners so that investment rights grounded in actual mineral operations can eventually participate in that emerging financial infrastructure-responsibly and across multiple platforms.” - Garrett Krause

About WorldVest / MineralVest Global

WorldVest is an international investment and venture development organization focused on originating and developing opportunities across mineral resources, international commerce, and financial infrastructure. An early pioneer in real-world asset tokenization, WorldVest launched MineralCoin on Ethereum in 2017, among the first initiatives to tokenize a real-world asset on a public blockchain. The MineralCoin smart contract remains deployed today as one of the oldest RWA smart contracts on Ethereum, and through MineralVC Partners, WorldVest is now beginning to execute on that early vision.

MineralVest Global, a WorldVest affiliate, develops and participates in mineral extraction, processing, refining, and international commercialization operations, with an emphasis on controlling the source and full supply chain.

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About MineralVC Partners

MineralVC Partners is a global mineral sidecar co-investment platform providing eligible investors access to selected project-specific opportunities associated with MineralVest Global. Its long-term vision includes tokenization and potential compliant secondary-market transferability of suitable SPV interests.

One Brand. Multiple Project-Specific Professional SPVs.

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Important Legal and Forward-Looking Notice

This release describes strategic intentions and forward-looking objectives, not completed token issuance, approved marketplace listings, trading functionality, or available liquidity. Tokenized investment interests may constitute securities and may be subject to substantial regulatory requirements, resale restrictions, transfer approvals, and investor eligibility rules. Tokenization does not guarantee an active market or the ability to sell. This announcement is not an offer or solicitation to purchase securities. Material business, technical, legal, financial, and market risks apply.

Garrett Krause

WorldVest

+1 9545981545

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WorldVest Unveils Vision to Tokenize MineralVC SPV Interests as Real-World Assets Across Multiple Blockchains News Provided By WorldVest November 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Mining Industry, Technology



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