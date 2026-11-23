MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fourth FDA-cleared program for TriCelX's lead biotherapeutic moves beyond the keyhole of amyloid and tau to treat the whole system

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TriCelX, Inc., a vertically integrated, clinical-stage allogeneic biotherapeutics company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed its Investigational New Drug application (IND 33453) for XytriXTM in mild Alzheimer's disease to proceed. FDA notified the company on November 20, 2026. XytriXTM is composed of human umbilical cord–derived mesenchymal signaling cells (hUC-MSC) manufactured in TriCelX's own facility in Frisco.

A massive and growing problem

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. Health and long-term care costs for people living with dementia are projected to reach $409 billion in 2026 and nearly $1 trillion by 2050.

The two approved anti-amyloid antibodies clear plaque and slowed decline by roughly a quarter to a third over 18 months in their pivotal trials. They require regular infusions and MRI monitoring for brain swelling and bleeding, and no treatment yet stops or reverses the disease.

Beyond the keyhole

For decades the field has looked at Alzheimer's through a keyhole: amyloid beta and tau. TriCelX's approach starts further upstream, with the immune response. When the brain's immune system loses its balance, inflammation switches on and stays on, support cells turn hostile, blood vessels leak, and connections between neurons fail. Amyloid and tau sit at the end of that chain. XytriXTM is designed to sense that environment and signal back, working to restore immune balance across the whole system rather than targeting a single protein.

"The field has spent decades looking through a keyhole, and it has learned a great deal. Clearing plaque has not been enough," said Jakes Jordaan, Founder, President and CEO of TriCelX. "We are treating the whole system: the immune response that drives the disease. With this clearance, we can now test that idea in people living with Alzheimer's."

"As a neurosurgeon, I have watched what Alzheimer's takes from patients and their families," said Abdul Baker, MD, FAANS, FACS, FCNS, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of TriCelX and Principal Investigator. "The science increasingly points to the brain's immune system as a driver of this disease, not a bystander. Mesenchymal signaling cells are built to sense an inflamed environment and answer it. This study lets us ask, carefully and with safety first, whether resetting that immune response can protect the brain."

The study

Protocol TCX-AD-001 is an open-label Phase 1/2 study in adults with mild Alzheimer's disease, confirmed by an FDA-cleared blood test. The study has three arms: XytriXTM given intravenously, intranasally, or by both routes combined, in three 28-day cycles. The primary objective is safety. Exploratory measures include cognition, function and a panel of blood biomarkers reflecting neuroinflammation, neuronal injury and vascular health.

Alzheimer's begins years before it is diagnosed. TriCelX tracks the same core blood biomarkers across its Alzheimer's, CTE and ALS studies, building a consistent picture of neuroinflammation that could, over time, support earlier intervention.

One mechanism, four indications

TriCelX is a clinical-stage company with a portfolio of biotherapeutics. Its lead investigational product, XytriXTM, is now being studied on the same immune loop under four FDA INDs:

. Knee osteoarthritis (IND 32759): furthest along, with dosing nearing completion and initial results expected in the first quarter of 2027

. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (IND 32912): Phase 1/2 study under way in Frisco

. ALS (IND 33245): cleared to proceed September 2026

. Alzheimer's disease (IND 33453): cleared to proceed November 20, 2026

"Knee osteoarthritis is where we are testing this mechanism first," Jordaan added. "The same cells, the same manufacturing and the same immune biology run through all four programs. What we learn in one informs the others."

About XytriXTM

XytriXTM is an investigational allogeneic biotherapeutic composed of human umbilical cord–derived mesenchymal signaling cells (hUC-MSC). It has not been approved by the FDA for any use, and its safety and effectiveness have not been established.

About TriCelX, Inc.

TriCelX, Inc. is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage company developing allogeneic biotherapeutics that restore immune balance in inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. The company develops and manufactures biotherapeutics derived from human umbilical cord tissue in its own FDA-registered facility.

TriCelX, Inc.

3800 Gaylord Parkway, Suite 1170

Frisco, Texas 75034



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TriCelX

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TriCelX Receives FDA Clearance to Begin Clinical Study of XytriXTM in Alzheimer's Disease News Provided By TriCelX November 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology...



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