Michigan-based Bulls-Eye Precision expands direct-to-print tungsten carbide grinding, delivering sub-0.0001" wear components to cut OEM delays.

- Scott Flees, Bulls-Eye PrecisionBUCKLEY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amid persistent supply chain volatility and 12- to 16-week lead times for foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacements, Bulls-Eye Precision has announced the expansion of its domestic direct-to-print machining and grinding services.Based in Buckley, Michigan, the specialized facility manufactures custom solid tungsten carbide tooling, dies, and severe-service industrial wear components designed to replace hard-to-source catalog items with zero administrative lag.In high-volume manufacturing, chemical processing, and metal forming, unscheduled downtime often stems from chronic component failure. Off-the-shelf catalog parts and standard tool steels frequently wash out, gall, or crack under abrasive slurries, high-velocity particulate streams, and extreme mechanical pressures. Sourcing custom-engineered replacements through conventional distribution networks often leaves facilities waiting months for overseas shipments while critical production lines sit idle.Bulls-Eye Precision bridges this operational bottleneck by grinding high-hardness sintered carbide components directly from customer CAD models and 2D engineering prints. By focusing on high-margin, tight-tolerance tooling, the shop delivers mission-critical parts to plant engineers, tooling supervisors, and procurement specialists with rapid domestic turnaround.The facility's expanded capabilities support the rapid fabrication of custom tungsten carbide tooling, including precision valve trim, choke seats, high-pressure pump sleeves, guide bushings, and compaction punches. Utilizing dedicated multi-axis CNC internal, external cylindrical, and surface grinding, Bulls-Eye Precision holds dimensional tolerances to sub-0.0001 inches while achieving mirror-like, single-digit Ra surface finishes that resist fluid-borne erosion and material galling."When a severe-service production line drops a valve seat or scores a compaction die, plant maintenance teams cannot afford to wait a third of a year for an overseas replacement," said Scott Flees of Bulls-Eye Precision. "Our direct-to-print model gives engineering teams an agile domestic partner capable of manufacturing certified wear tooling to exacting tolerances directly from their drawings, cutting weeks off lead times and keeping North American facilities running."In addition to producing new components, Bulls-Eye Precision offers specialized tooling reconditioning and salvage programs. By micro-honing, re-lapping, and re-sleeving worn bores and journals back to original drawing dimensions, the shop enables tooling managers to extend the operational lifespan of high-value tooling assemblies at a fraction of total replacement costs.Procurement managers, tooling engineers, and plant maintenance supervisors looking to source custom carbide wear parts to drawing or submit CAD prints for quote evaluation can visit the company's online technical portal at .

Scott Flees

Bulls-Eye Precision

+1 231-269-3220 ext. 204

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Bulls-Eye Precision Expands Direct-to-Print Tungsten Carbide Tooling to Cut OEM Lead Times News Provided By Bartholomew Media Group November 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing



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