The All-American Book Club's Third Annual Christmas Author Panel Features More Than 25 Authors on WMAL and PRAY.

Eden Gordon Hill, Host of "The All-American Book Club."

The All-American Book Club's Third Annual Christmas Author Panel Features More Than 25 Authors.

- Eden Gordon Hill WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eden Gordon Media, heard on News Talk 105.9 WMAL -FM and PRAY, announces The All-American Book Club 's Third Annual Christmas Author Panel, featuring more than twenty-five featured authors.Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book Club, said,“These authors write about experiences readers may recognize in their own lives and others they may be encountering for the first time. Their books invite us into new adventures, deepen our faith, and offer hope through stories of grief, education, foster care, and adoption. They also give voice to veterans and military families carrying the invisible wounds of war.”Hill continued,“In this two-part Christmas series, the authors share the traditions they cherish, the Scripture they return to, and the personal experiences that have shaped their writing. Faith runs through each of those conversations. I promised myself I wouldn't tear up during the recording, but hearing these women talk about walking alongside someone in grief touched my heart. Sometimes the greatest comfort we can offer is a kind word and the simple act of being there.”Hill concluded,“I'm especially grateful to Debbie Macomber, who has been part of my journey with books longer than any of the other authors featured in this series. More than a decade ago, after my mother-in-law passed from an aggressive cancer, Debbie's stories brought me comfort when my heart was broken. That's why I wanted to share these conversations. We rarely know what someone else is carrying. When we're tempted to judge, we can choose to offer hope.”**Twenty-Five Featured Authors** Featured: Sara Brunsvold, Cara Putman, Courtney Pray Duke, Kelly Borjas, Elizabeth Goddard, Melody Carlson, Debbie Macomber, Kimberley Woodhouse, Kate Angelo, Nancy Mehl, Lynette Eason, Dani Pettrey, Callie Murray, Jennie K. Drollinger, Trica Goyer, Suzanne Woods Fisher, Cindy K. Sproles, Jennifer Tirrell, Jane Hampton Cook, Eva Marie Everson, Kimberly Heckler, Cynthia Scott, Jaime Jo Wright, Glenda Durano, and Georgia Brown Williams.Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book ClubYou will find our host, Eden Gordon Hill, at the intersection of media and patriotism. Hill is the founder and owner of Eden Gordon Media, LLC, and a morning Radio Show Host on WMAL and PRAY, where her depth of knowledge and expertise, spanning more than 25 years in strategic communications and public relations, shape every narrative.Eden Gordon Hill draws on her experience serving in presidential administrations and on Capitol Hill to bring influential voices to her listeners and foster thoughtful conversations about the values that shape American families and our nation.Through Eden Gordon Media, LLC, and her weekend morning show, The All-American Book Club, Eden Gordon Hill brings stories of faith, service, and American history to the kitchen table. A proud veteran spouse, she amplifies the voices of military spouses, veterans, and their families through strategic partnerships, advocacy, policy, and earned media. Her articles have appeared in Family Research Council's The Washington Stand.

Eden Hill

Eden Gordon Media, LLC

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The All-American Book Club's Third Annual Christmas Author Panel Features More Than 25 Authors. News Provided By Eden Gordon Media, LLC November 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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