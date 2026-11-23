Atlas integration with PDQ Spirit Locks

The Smarter Way to Manage Access

One system for wired and wireless doors. No second platform, cloud subscription, or middleware.

- Manish Dalal, Founder & President, ZKTeco USA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas has added native support for PDQ Spirit wireless locks, allowing customers to manage wired and wireless doors in one system. The integration introduces browser-based lock commissioning without a separate mobile app or middleware, expanding Atlas to doors where running cable is impractical or costly.The integration is complete and validated on Atlas Series firmware 4.7.0 or later. It lets Atlas control PDQ wireless locks on doors where running wire isn't practical, managed in the same system as the building's wired doors.Adding wireless locks often means running a second access control system, paying for a cloud subscription, adding middleware, or being locked into one credential technology. With Atlas and PDQ, wireless doors are managed in the same system as wired doors, with none of those extras.The locks are native to Atlas rather than run through a separate lock platform, cloud service, or middleware layer, and they communicate over an open standard. The locks communicate over OSDP v2.2 with Secure Channel encryption.“Our goal with Atlas is to make access control easier to install, manage and expand,” said Manish Dalal, Founder & President, ZKTeco USA.“Working with PDQ and Z9 Security, we're extending that simplicity to wireless doors. Integrators can now secure interior openings where wiring is impractical, while customers manage those doors alongside their wired entrances in Atlas.”“With Atlas, integrators no longer have to choose between the access control system their customer already trusts and the wireless locks their doors need,” said Zachary Klares, Vice President of Electronics at PDQ.“PDQ Spirit locks show up in Atlas as native devices, with the same users, the same schedules and the same event log as every wired door, over an open OSDP connection. Working with ZKTeco USA and Z9 Security, we've removed the second system, the subscription and the middleware that usually come with adding wireless locks.”Key features.Native Atlas device type through the PDQ Spirit Hub: wireless locks are set up and managed like any other Atlas door..OSDP v2.2 Secure Channel: open, encrypted, standards-based communication..One user database, one event log, and identical access logic for wired and wireless doors: less administration, consistent policy..Apple Wallet and Google Wallet credentials, issued through authorized wallet credential providers: users can open doors with their phone or watch..Operation during internet outages: doors continue operating through the local Atlas system when the internet connection drops.Product and program details.Program name: PDQ Spirit wireless lock integration..Products: Atlas 160, 260 and 460 Panels with Atlas Series firmware 4.7.0 or later..PDQ products: PDQ Spirit wireless locks, available in the KMS, SDS, CLS, MRS, GTS and 6EWS models, and the PDQ Spirit Hub..Works with: ZKTeco USA Atlas panels (Atlas Series firmware 4.7.0 or later), connected through the PDQ Spirit Hub over OSDP v2.2 Secure Channel..Industries: Corporate, education and multifamily, senior living and assisted living, corporate and commercial offices.Pricing, samples and demos:Pricing is listed in the PDQ price book at pdqlocks. For pricing customers can contact sales team at....Request samples or a demo.About ZKTeco USA:ZKTeco USA, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a globally renowned enterprise focused on delivering biometric verification and access control technology designed to help make the world a more secure place, protect assets and improve operational efficiency. The company has been bringing this vision to light and revolutionizing the access control market one door at a time. ZKTeco USA has been successful in delivering a wide range of robust solutions ranging from RFID & QR code readers to visitor management, advanced biometrics, and turnstiles. With the most comprehensive product line in the industry that is secure, reliable, and used on over 1 million doors, ZKTeco USA has built trust by delivering customizable solutions to customers.ZKTeco USA provides a one-stop-shop experience for customers as all products are manufactured in-house, which allows for quicker turnaround times and reduced costs. For further information on ZKTeco's powerful security solutions, visit .About PDQ:PDQ is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania–based manufacturer of commercial door hardware and electronic access solutions, serving the industry since 1982. Its portfolio spans Grade 1 mechanical locks, exit devices, door closers, and keying systems, as well as the Spirit Series of wire-free electronic locks and OEM/ODM hardware platforms for leading access control partners. Learn more at .

Prata Khadilkar

ZKTeco USA LLC

+16788263016 ext.

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ZKTeco USA's Atlas platform adds native support for PDQ Spirit wireless locks News Provided By ZKTeco USA November 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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