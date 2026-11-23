Shopify stores get ChatGPT, Google AI Mode and AI shopping agents built in. WooCommerce stores get them with LovedByAI.

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Shopify stores got AI shopping built in. LovedByAI now brings it to WooCommerce: ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Gemini, and the agents that shop for people.

- Dean Peer, LovedByAI Co-founderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LovedByAI, a WordPress plugin used on more than 1,800 websites, today launched an eCommerce plan for WooCommerce stores. The plan publishes a store's product catalog to ChatGPT, Google AI Mode and Gemini, and gives AI shopping agents a direct way to search the store's products, prices and policies.AI assistants now answer shopping questions with products. Asked for "waterproof hiking backpacks under $150", ChatGPT responds with product names, prices, pictures and links to the stores that sell them. AI agents can also shop on a person's behalf, searching stores, checking shipping and comparing prices. This is often called agentic commerce.OpenAI connects Shopify and Etsy catalogs to ChatGPT shopping directly, and Shopify supports Google's new shopping standard for its stores by default. WooCommerce stores do not have an equivalent built in. Without their own product data, AI assistants rely on what they last read on a store's pages, which may include outdated prices or products that are no longer in stock.What the eCommerce plan doesOnce installed on a WooCommerce store, LovedByAI:1. Builds a ChatGPT product feed for WooCommerce in OpenAI's format and keeps it current as products change. The store owner adds the feed link in ChatGPT's Business Hub once.2. Publishes the catalog to Google AI Mode and Gemini, so AI shopping agents can search the store's products, prices and variants without additional setup.3. Adds WebMCP tools to the store's own site, so AI agents that browse the web for a person can search products and check variants, shipping and returns through structured tools rather than reading the page layout. The agent can then take the shopper to the store's checkout, so AI-assisted shopping is not limited to ChatGPT.4. Adds schema markup to product pages, notifies Bing and other search engines through IndexNow when products are added or changed, checks which AI crawlers the store is blocking, and applies other on-page optimizations intended to make product pages easier for AI assistants to read and cite in ChatGPT, AI Overviews and Perplexity answers.Purchases are completed on the store's own site through its standard WooCommerce checkout. According to OpenAI, there are no fees on purchases that start in ChatGPT, and the payment, order and customer relationship remain with the store.ACP, UCP and WebMCP for WooCommerceThe plan is built on three open standards. The Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), developed by OpenAI and Stripe, defines the product feed that ChatGPT reads. The Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), introduced by Google and Shopify, allows Google AI Mode, Gemini and other AI agents to search a store's catalog. WebMCP is a browser standard that lets a website offer tools, such as product search, to AI agents that visit it. LovedByAI's product feed follows OpenAI's ACP feed specification, the catalog is published through UCP for product search and lookup, and the WebMCP tools are read-only and cover products and store policies.Product data and compatibilityProduct data is taken directly from WooCommerce, with no manual mapping. Each variation, such as a size or a color, is listed under its parent product, sale prices are listed alongside regular prices, and sold-out items are marked out of stock.LovedByAI is designed to run alongside SEO plugins such as Yoast, Rank Math, All in One SEO and SEOPress, and its schema merges into the markup those plugins already output. Processing runs on LovedByAI's servers rather than the store's, and each change to a page is listed for the store owner to approve, reject or undo.SetupStore owners install the LovedByAI plugin from WordPress, connect the site and select the eCommerce plan. Google AI Mode, Gemini and AI agents can reach the catalog without further setup, and the WebMCP tools and IndexNow are enabled by default. For ChatGPT, the owner copies the feed link from the LovedByAI dashboard and submits it once in OpenAI's Business Hub, where OpenAI verifies the business. No developer is required. A free AI readiness check for any store is available at lovedby.Pricing and availabilityThe eCommerce plan is available now for WooCommerce stores at lovedby/woocommerce. It is priced at $199 per month, with a 7-day free trial. Through November 30, a Black Friday offer prices the first year at $1,433.LimitationsCheckout does not currently take place inside ChatGPT or Gemini. OpenAI and Google determine which stores and products appear in their results. ChatGPT shopping is currently available in the U.S.About LovedByAILovedByAI is a WordPress plugin that helps small businesses get found and recommended by AI assistants and AI agents. It is rated 4.9 on G2 and has been featured in Forbes. lovedby

Dean Peer

LovedByAI

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Introducing LovedByAI for WooCommerce

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LovedByAI Brings ChatGPT Shopping and AI Agents to WooCommerce Stores News Provided By LovedByAI November 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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