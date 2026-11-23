ORBA - LED Post Top Light

ORBA - LED Post Top Light (FAO Controller)

ORBA - LED Post Top Light (Fixture Base)

ORBA - LED Post Top Light (Installed)

ORBA - LED Post Top Light (Dimensions)

ORBA LED post top light offers selectable 30-50-70W and 3000K-5000K, a built-in photocell, Type V optics, and a UL wet location listed cast aluminum housing.

- Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a manufacturer of high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces the launch of the ORBA 30-50-70 LED Post Top Light. ORBA combines a sleek architectural design with field-selectable performance and rugged outdoor durability, designed for pathways, campuses, landscapes, plazas, and other outdoor applications.

ORBA gives contractors and facility managers one fixture for many site conditions. Installers select wattage and color temperature during installation, and a built-in photocell handles dusk-to-dawn operation with no separate controls. Its corrosion-resistant cast aluminum housing and Type V optics deliver broad, uniform light distribution for consistent area coverage.

"Every site has a different light level requirement, and projects change," said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "ORBA lets the installer set the wattage and color temperature on site, and the built-in photocell takes care of dusk-to-dawn operation. One fixture covers the job."

Field-Selectable

ORBA puts flexibility in the installer's hands, offering nine lighting configurations in a single fixture. Using integrated switches, users can fine-tune the following:

- Selectable Wattage: Choose 30W, 50W, or 70W to match the light level each application requires.

- Selectable CCT: Set 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K to match existing lighting or the site's design intent.

- Light Output: 6,840 luminaire lumens at the 70W setting and 4000K, delivering 98.7 lm/W.

UV-Resistant Acrylic Lens

Built for long-term outdoor performance, ORBA features a UV-resistant acrylic optic assembly that maintains reliable light transmission in demanding outdoor environments. Combined with Type V distribution, the lens delivers broad, uniform illumination for comfortable and consistent area coverage.

Built-In Photocell

ORBA's built-in photocell detects ambient light, turning the fixture on at twilight and off at dawn. Dusk-to-dawn operation comes standard, with no timers to program and no external sensors to install.

Durability & Reliability

- Rugged Housing: Corrosion-resistant, heavy-duty cast aluminum construction with a UV-stabilized bronze powder coat finish.

- Impact and Surge Protection: IK08 impact rating and 6kV surge protection.

- Wet Location Listed: UL and cUL listed for wet locations.

- Long Service Life: L70 rated life of 50,000 hours, backed by the Access Fixtures 5-year warranty, and rated for -40°C to +40°C (-40°F to 104°F).

Technical Summary and Specifications

The ORBA 30-50-70 LED Post Top Light operates on 120-277V, with CRI 80+, an EPA of 2.0 ft2, and a post-top mount. It carries a BUG rating of B2-U5-G3. For projects that call for more light from the same wattage range, its companion fixture, ORBO, delivers 9,991 luminaire lumens at the same 70W setting. Browse all LED Post Top Lights

Availability

ORBA is available now. To discuss lumen output by wattage selection, pole spacing, or project requirements, contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist at 800-468-9925 or visit .

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and outdoor LED lighting solutions, specializing in durable, high-performance products designed for demanding environments. Access Fixtures serves municipalities, universities, sports facilities, and commercial properties across the United States. For more information, visit or call 800-468-9925.

Steven Rothschild

Access Fixtures

+1 800-468-9925

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Access Fixtures Launches New ORBA LED Post Top Light with Built-In Photocell News Provided By Access Fixtures November 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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