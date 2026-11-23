Freeman House Recovery in Hartbeespoort is treating a growing number of UK clients for ketamine and newer designer drugs, combining medical detox with therapy

HARTBEESPOORT, SOUTH AFRICA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freeman House Recovery, a registered rehab in South Africa based in Hartbeespoort, in the Magaliesberg mountain range, is seeing a growing number of clients from the United Kingdom seeking treatment for ketamine addiction. Alongside ketamine, the centre is treating more people using newer designer drugs coming out of Europe, including 3-MMC, 2-CB and GHB.Ketamine is often seen as a recreational party drug, which can make it easy for users and their families to underestimate how quickly regular use can turn into dependence. Freeman House founder Alan Freeman, who is in recovery himself, says the pattern is a familiar one."We're seeing a lot of ketamine users coming to us from the UK. Like every addiction, it starts as fun, then it becomes fun with problems, and eventually it's just problems. Nobody should be ashamed to ask for help," says Alan Freeman, founder of Freeman House Recovery.Treating ketamine addiction medicallyEvery client at Freeman House is assessed by the centre's doctor within 24 hours of arrival. Bloods are taken and the doctor prescribes a detox protocol suited to the individual. Detox is managed in-house, and the detox room sits right next to the nurses' station, so anyone going through withdrawal is monitored around the clock by the nurse on duty.The medical team is supported by a consulting psychiatrist, and the centre's doctor is experienced in psychiatric medication and addiction. Because ketamine and other drug use often sits alongside conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD and bipolar disorder, Freeman House treats these as part of the same programme, with a psychiatric occupational therapist working with clients on dual diagnosis and neurodivergence.Treating ketamine addiction therapeuticallyOnce detox is under way, clients move into an intensive therapeutic programme based on the 12-step Minnesota model, combined with Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) and trauma work. Each day includes three therapy groups, written step work and one-on-one sessions with a counsellor, as well as gym, yoga and art therapy.Freeman House caps caseloads at a maximum of five clients per senior clinician, so every client gets real individual time and attention. Families are involved throughout, through a weekly online family group and a dedicated family session every Friday."Some treatment centres have the heart but not the therapy to back it up. Others are very well put together therapeutically but have no heart. At Freeman House we wanted both. Most of our clinicians are in recovery themselves, so we bring lived experience as well as clinical care," says Freeman.Why UK clients are choosing South AfricaAround half of Freeman House's clients come from outside South Africa, and a large share of them are from the UK. South Africa is one flight from Heathrow, and treatment at rehabilitation centres in South Africa costs about a third of what clients would pay in the UK. Alan Freeman collects every international client from OR Tambo International Airport himself, and clients are supervised from the moment they land until they fly home.Treatment does not stop at the airport. In the final week of their stay, every client works through a detailed aftercare and relapse prevention plan. Clients can continue seeing their Freeman House counsellor online once they return home, and the centre works with clinicians and aftercare providers in the UK and other countries."My advice to any family in the UK worried about a loved one is to pick up the phone. Be honest, but not from a place of judgement. They don't need to be ashamed or scared, and they don't have to commit to anything. They just need to take the first step," says Freeman.About Alan FreemanAlan Freeman entered treatment in February 2020 after years of addiction. He opened Freeman House in Hartbeespoort in January 2021 to carry the message that turned his own life around, building a centre that combines clinical care with the dignity, respect and empathy that come from lived experience. He personally takes the first call from most people enquiring about treatment.About Freeman House RecoveryFreeman House Recovery is a residential addiction treatment centre in Hartbeespoort, in the Magaliesberg mountain range, about an hour from Johannesburg. It is registered with the Department of Health and the Department of Social Development and treats adults aged 18 and over for alcohol, drug and behavioural addictions, including ketamine, cocaine, gambling and gaming. Its alcohol rehab programme follows the same medical detox and therapy model. Clients come from across South Africa, neighbouring countries, the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.

Josh MARANEY

Top Click Media

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South African Rehab Founder Sees Rise in Ketamine Addiction Among UK Clients News Provided By Top Click Media November 23, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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