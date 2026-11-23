Shooo Yokai: Roguelike TD RPG - cute animal Successors defend the Divine Wall from yokai.

In-game battle: animal heroes fight a yokai wave automatically while players enhance between waves.

Boss wave: the Successors unleash their skills to hold the Divine Wall against a yokai boss.

Free-to-play mobile tower defense with cute animal heroes, automatic merges and roguelike upgrades, now on the App Store and Google Play in 12 languages.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pong Studio has launched Shooo Yokai: Roguelike TD RPG for iPhone, iPad and Android devices. The free-to-play game combines tower defense, random summons and roguelike upgrades. It has been available on Google Play since November 15 and on the App Store since November 18, 2026.In Shooo Yokai, the yokai army is marching on the Divine Wall, and only the Successors - animals who inherited the power of divine beasts - can shoo them away. Players collect Successors, build a team and hold the line across wave-based battles.Heroes take their positions and fight automatically in each wave. Between waves, players spend the resources earned in battle to summon new heroes and rank them up, and two matching heroes merge automatically into a higher grade. Every wave ends with a random growth event in which players pick one of the offered upgrades, so each run plays out differently. If the wall falls, players keep their defeat rewards and can try again.Beyond the core battles, players can strengthen heroes, equip Divine Treasures and arrange formations for synergy bonuses. They can also unlock permanent Authority upgrades, farm gold in the Golden Cave and challenge other players' defense teams in the Chaos Maelstrom arena for seasonal rankings. New players can complete welcome missions during their first seven days, and daily missions and seasonal arena rankings give returning players something new each day.Shooo Yokai is available in 12 languages: English, Korean, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Thai and Russian.The game is free to play. It contains ads and optional in-app purchases. Some items, such as Succession Ritual summons, give random results, and each summon banner has an in-game screen that shows the drop rates.Shooo Yokai is available on the App Store and Google Play.About Pong StudioPong Studio is a mobile game studio based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, that makes mobile games for players around the world. Its titles include Pocha Moonlight: Sort Puzzle and Shooo Yokai: Roguelike TD RPG.

Hwanjin Choi

Pong Studio Company Limited

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Shooo Yokai: Roguelike TD RPG - Launch Trailer

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Pong Studio Launches Shooo Yokai, a Cute Roguelike Tower Defense Game, on iOS and Android News Provided By Pong Studio Company Limited November 23, 2026, 11:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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