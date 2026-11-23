Anantara Chongqing Beibei Resort - Rendering

The luxury resort conversion will bring the Anantara Hotels & Resorts brand to Chongqing for the first time.

- Nicholas Smith, VP of Operations, Asia, Minor HotelsBANGKOK, THAILAND, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minor Hotels announces a partnership with Chongqing Yuanchu Culture Tourism Group Co., Ltd. to transform the existing Chongqing Beibei Resort into Anantara Chongqing Beibei Resort, marking the debut of the luxury Anantara Hotels & Resorts brand in Chongqing.Scheduled to reopen in the first quarter of 2028, the resort will combine Beibei's renowned natural hot springs, forest surroundings and cultural heritage with Anantara's distinctive luxury hospitality experiences. The project further strengthens Minor Hotels' presence in China and expands Anantara's footprint in key leisure destinations across the country.Located within the Jinyun Mountain-North Hot Spring Tourism Resort Area in Beibei District, approximately 40 kilometres from central Chongqing, the resort offers guests convenient access to one of Western China's most dynamic cities while providing a nature-led retreat surrounded by woodland, mountains and thermal springs.Originally opened in 2013, the property has established a strong reputation as one of Chongqing's leading upscale leisure resorts. The transformation to Anantara will preserve the resort's existing strengths, including its natural hot springs, landscaped gardens and low-density villa layout, while introducing refreshed accommodation, enhanced wellness facilities, elevated dining concepts and signature destination experiences.Following its conversion, Anantara Chongqing Beibei Resort will feature 96 suites and villas ranging from approximately 80 to more than 500 square metres. Selected accommodation categories will offer private hot spring baths, secluded courtyards and swimming pools, creating a highly personalised resort experience.Guests will also enjoy a collection of dining venues, including all-day dining, Chinese and specialty restaurants, alongside a bar, indoor swimming pool, fitness centre, Anantara Spa, ballroom and dedicated event facilities for leisure and business travellers alike.Drawing inspiration from the destination's natural environment and cultural heritage, the resort's guest experience programme will celebrate Beibei's hot spring traditions, the forests of Jinyun Mountain and Chongqing's vibrant culinary culture. Wellness will be a key focus, with Anantara Spa integrating thermal bathing traditions with personalised treatments and wellness journeys."Chongqing is one of China's most compelling destinations, combining a rich cultural heritage, distinctive natural landscapes and a rapidly growing leisure travel market," said Nicholas Smith, Vice President of Operations, Minor Hotels - Asia. "The introduction of Anantara to Beibei reflects our commitment to expanding in destinations where we can deliver meaningful luxury experiences that connect guests with local culture, wellbeing and a strong sense of place."Liu Yuanchu, Chairman of Chongqing Yuanchu Culture Tourism Group Co., Ltd., added: "Beibei's natural hot springs and established resort environment provide a strong foundation for this transformation. Through our partnership with Minor Hotels and the introduction of Anantara, we aim to further elevate the destination's appeal and create a leading luxury resort experience for both domestic and international travellers."The addition of Anantara Chongqing Beibei Resort further enhances Minor Hotels' growing portfolio in China and reinforces the group's commitment to expanding its presence in high-potential leisure destinations across the country.About Minor HotelsMinor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with more than 660 hotels, resorts and branded residences in operation and committed development across 67 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.Discover our world at minorhotels and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

Mark Thomson

Minor Hotels

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Minor Hotels Expands China Presence with the Announcement of Anantara Chongqing Beibei Resort News Provided By Minor Hotels November 23, 2026, 11:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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