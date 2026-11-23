La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa - Pool

La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa - Pool C

La Siesta Hoi An ranks No. 6 worldwide, No. 2 in Asia and No. 1 in Vietnam in Tripadvisor's 2026 Best of the Best Hotels, celebrating heartfelt hospitality.

HOI AN, DA NANG, VIETNAM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hotel awards are often discussed through buildings, rooms and amenities. Yet those shaped by guest reviews invite a more revealing question: what makes a stay worth remembering? In Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice rankings, La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa earned best of the best hotel 2026 recognition, placing No. 6 worldwide, No. 2 in Asia and No. 1 in Vietnam. For a 137-room boutique resort near Hoi An Ancient Town, the distinction directs attention to the people and everyday details behind the guest experience.A distinction shaped by guest feedbackTripadvisor's Best of the Best honours reflect the quality and volume of traveller reviews over 12 months, with fewer than 1% of its listings receiving the distinction. By October 2026, the resort's Tripadvisor listing displayed a 5.0/5 overall rating across more than 8,700 reviews. Alongside the three 2026 rankings, that volume of feedback makes the recognition a substantial external signal of guest satisfaction.The details that make hospitality feel personalIn an August 2026 Tripadvisor review, a visitor described returning to La Siesta four years after her first stay, this time with her mother. She recalled how the guest relations team anticipated their needs and shared a thoughtfully curated list of Hoi An restaurants, making it easier to explore the destination with a sense of familiarity.Another guest review from the same month highlighted the team's attentive support in arranging a room suited to the guest's mobility needs. Although the circumstances differed, both experiences reflected a shared approach to hospitality, where personal attention and practical assistance are shaped around each guest's individual needs.These experiences give substance to La Siesta's "home away from home" philosophy. Thoughtful gestures, personalised recommendations and genuine care help create a sense of belonging that extends beyond the comforts of a hotel room. In the context of Tripadvisor's traveller-led recognition, such moments offer meaningful insight into why guests remember their stays and choose to return.Green Space and Four Ways to UnwindApproximately 70% of the resort's land is dedicated to plants and greenery. Tropical planting links its two accommodation wings, the Classic Wing and the Club Wing, with the swimming pools and garden pathways, offering shaded spaces where guests can slow down between visits to the Ancient Town.Four swimming pools give the grounds distinct rhythms: a dedicated children's pool, a freshwater pool, a saltwater pool and an infinity pool facing the rice fields. The resort also identifies its saltwater pool as the largest in Hoi An. Together, these settings allow families, couples and independent travellers to find a comfortable place to swim or relax while remaining close to the cultural centre of Hoi An.Dining and wellness as part of everyday careDining provides further choice within the resort. Red Bean Restaurant focuses on Vietnamese cuisine, while The Temple Restaurant & Lounge offers European and international dishes. La Siesta Coffee adds an informal all-day setting serving nourish bowls, pizzas baked in a wood-fired oven and artisan coffee. With 60 seats, it gives guests another option for an easy lunch or afternoon break.La Spa, housed in dedicated garden villas, includes six treatment rooms and ten treatment beds as well as longer wellness programmes. The combination of dining, spa treatments and garden spaces allows visitors to alternate sightseeing with restorative time at the property, without adding complicated travel arrangements to the day.A sense of responsibility beyond the resort gatesIn May 2026, the Da Nang City Labour Federation documented a Go Green Friday initiative involving La Siesta employees and members of the Thanh Lich Tourism and Hotel Joint Stock Company trade union. Together they collected litter and cleaned the Thanh Ha communal temple grounds and nearby residential streets. The report records a specific example of the team caring for shared local spaces.Beyond its commitment to guest wellbeing, La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Retreat extends its philosophy of thoughtful hospitality to communities beyond the resort. Through regular charitable visits to Vietnam's highland communities, the team demonstrates its dedication to social responsibility and meaningful community support. This commitment is further reflected in the resort's Travelife certification, awarded following an independent audit of environmental management, fair labour practices, and community engagement. Together, these initiatives reinforce La Siesta's vision of responsible luxury, where genuine care extends beyond the guest experience to the people and communities it touches.More Than a RankingTripadvisor's 2026 rankings give La Siesta Hoi An an international platform, while the resort's character comes into focus through smaller, more human details. A garden setting with four pools, varied dining and dedicated spa villas creates room to slow down. Guest stories of remembered preferences and timely help show how the staff can turn that space into an experience of genuine welcome. Together with ongoing community involvement, those details give the award a story that extends well beyond the ranking.

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La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Retreat: A Journey to the World's Top 6 Best of the Best Hotels News Provided By Artemis Digital November 23, 2026, 11:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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