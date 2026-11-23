MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Highlighting the deep-rooted religious, cultural and civilisational ties between India and Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented sacred Ganga Jal from Kashi in a brass urn, a Banarasi brocade stole in a Sadeli box and a Kalamkari Sampoorna Ramayana painting to Nepali PM Balendra Shah during his State Visit to India.

The sacred Ganga Jal from Kashi, presented in an intricately crafted brass urn, symbolises purity, devotion and divine blessings. Originating from the holy Ganga near the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the offering holds special significance in reflecting the spiritual bond between Baba Vishwanath of Kashi and Lord Pashupatinath of Kathmandu, both revered manifestations of Lord Shiva.

The gift symbolises the deep-rooted religious, cultural and civilisational ties between India and Nepal, conveying blessings of peace, prosperity and spiritual unity while strengthening the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi also presented a Banarasi brocade silk stole from Varanasi, featuring intricate motifs and shimmering zari work crafted by skilled master weavers. The stole is presented in an exquisite Sadeli box from Gujarat, showcasing intricate geometric inlay and traditional woodworking.

Together, the two creations celebrate the rich artisanal heritage, generational craftsmanship and cultural legacy of Varanasi and Gujarat, reflecting India's enduring tradition of handmade excellence.

The third gift was a monumental Kalamkari Sampoorna Ramayana painting, depicting the major episodes of Lord Rama's journey, from his birth and exile to the victory over Ravana and return to Ayodhya.

Hand-painted on cotton in the traditional Srikalahasthi style of Andhra Pradesh using a bamboo pen (kalam) and natural dyes, the artwork showcases India's rich heritage of storytelling, devotion and traditional craftsmanship.

The painting also symbolises the enduring spiritual and cultural bond between India and Nepal, connecting Ayodhya, the land of Lord Rama, with Janakpur, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, and reflecting the shared heritage, friendship and values of the two nations.