Nitin Nabin Leads Massive BJP Save Democracy Rally in Karimnagar

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): A massive crowd of BJP workers and supporters gathered in Karimnagar on Monday as BJP National President Nitin Nabin led the party's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' Maha Padyatra. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP State President Ramchander Rao, BJP State In-charge Sunil Bansal, MLAs, MLCs and other party leaders also participated in the march.

Nabin was seen waving the national flag as he walked through the streets of Karimnagar, accompanied by a large gathering of party workers and supporters who joined the march. The padyatra witnessed enthusiastic participation, with crowds lining the streets as the BJP leader moved through the city. Earlier, addressing the gathering before the mega rally, Nabin asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return to the Red Fort in 2029. "Modi ji will not go anywhere; he will appear on the ramparts of the Red Fort again in 2029. Rahul ji, keep dreaming. India's youth, farmers, women, workers and people from every section of society stand with PM Modi. PM Modi is going nowhere. He will return to the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2029. Rahul ji, keep dreaming! The youth, farmers, women, workers and every section of Indian society stand with PM Modi," he said.

Expressing confidence about the BJP's political prospects in Telangana, Nabin added,“I am sure the countdown to the Telangana government has begun. BJP karyakartas will now hold the Telangana government accountable. In 2014, the people of India gave PM Modi their mandate, and he became a sevak dedicated to serving the nation. But Congress has never understood the concept of a sevak. For them, politics is about power and privilege, and power is merely a means to loot. For the BJP, however, power is a means of service, not a tool for personal gain.”

Nitin Nabin's Telangana visit comes as part of the party's "Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao" campaign to counter anti-SIR criticism and attempts by Congress and opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, to mislead people through fear, confusion and misinformation The BJP is looking to make the Karimnagar rally a major show of strength as part of its "Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao" campaign in Telangana, with the party aiming to mobilise a large number of supporters and strengthen its organisational presence in the state.