Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Visits Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday visited the Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and offered prayers. He also inaugurated various development projects aimed at strengthening facilities at the religious site.

In a post on Instagram, Rijiju wrote in the caption,“At the revered Aasar-e-Shareif Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, and offered prayers. Inaugurated various development projects at Aasar-e-Sharief Hazratbal, aimed at strengthening facilities at this place of deep spiritual significance."

The programme was attended by Dr. Darakshan Andrabi, Chairperson (Minister of State), J & K Waqf Board; Dr. Ghulam Nabi Haleem and Syed Mohammad Hussain, Board Members; Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat (JKAS), Chief Executive Officer; Abid Hussain (JKAS), Administrator, Waqf Board, Jammu and Kashmir, along with other dignitaries, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister also inaugurated the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology at Kathidarwaza in Srinagar, praising the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its initiatives and describing its work as the best among all Waqf Boards in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the college infrastructure, the Union Minister congratulated Andrabi and her team and assured them of the Centre's support. "I am very pleased that the J & K Waqf Board has accomplished a great deal of work. I have had the opportunity to inaugurate some of these initiatives. Several developments have taken place at the Halima Bibi Nursing College, and I had the chance to inaugurate some of its infrastructure," Rijiju told reporters.

The inauguration marks another initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board in the field of education and healthcare training in the Union Territory. Kiren Rijiju arrived at Srinagar airport on Monday, where he was received by Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi.