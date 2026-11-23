In an unexpected turn of events during a temple ritual in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, a devotee found himself wedged in the tight space beneath a stone elephant statue while attempting to crawl through at the Maa Narmada Temple on Sunday, November 22.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the man was seen lying flat on his stomach between the legs of a stone elephant statue at Amarkantak's Maa Narmada Temple, struggling to inch forward as onlookers gathered around and coached him on how to shift his posture and wriggle free.

The man eventually managed to wriggle free after sustained effort and guidance from people around him at the temple, bringing a tense and widely shared moment to a safe close, as the devotee finally crawled out from beneath the statue without sustaining any apparent injuries.

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How Did The Devotee Get Stuck Under the Stone Elephant Statue?

Maa Narmada Temple, which is located in Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district near the source of the Narmada River, features stone elephant sculptures where devotees attempted to crawl beneath as part of local mannat and paap-punya beliefs.

However, one devotee ended up wedged in the narrow clearance between the statue's legs after losing leverage midway, forcing him to pause while bystanders stepped in with instructions to help him shift his posture and crawl free. Since the space between the statue's legs was narrow, he struggled to move forward and needed help from onlookers.

According to local reports, devotees believe that crawling beneath the elephant statue can rid them of sins and negative energy, with the ritual associated with local beliefs about paap and punya. The man apparently became while attempting the ritual, which is locally associated with the belief that passing beneath the elephant statue can cleanse them of their sins and bring spiritual purification.

मध्य प्रदेश के अमरकंटक स्थित माँ नर्मदा मंदिर परिसर मे रखे प्राचीन पत्थर के हाथी की मूर्ति के नीचे से निकलते वक़्त एक आदमी फंस गया,

इसके बाद ऐसा हुआ जिसको देखकर आपके होश उड़ जायेंगे, Shama Parveen (@ShamaParveen70) November 22, 2026

Maa Narmada Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak houses a pair of stone elephant statues (two stone elephants) facing the sanctum in the temple courtyard and devotees traditionally attempt to crawl beneath as part of the paap-punya belief.

Similarly, a similar incident took place in December 2022 at the same temple, where a man was unable to free himself after getting wedged beneath one of the stone elephant statues while performing the same ritual.

Why is the Maa Narmada Temple so Famous?

Maa Narmada Temple has attracted a large number of devotees across Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India to seek the blessings of Goddess Narmada at the sacred origin point (Narmada Udgam) of the Narmada River, regarded as one of the seven holiest rivers in Hinduism.

The temple has existed since the Kalachuri dynasty period in the 11th century, when the ruler Maharaja Karnadeva is believed to have laid the early foundation of the temple complex, which was subsequently developed and renovated over the centuries.

The Bhonsle rulers of Nagpur and Queen Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore were believed to have taken the initiative to renovate, expand, and preserve the temple complex, including adding shrines, gateways, and facilities around Narmada Udgam Kund to support pilgrims visiting the river's source.

Maa Narmada Temple, famously known as the Narmada Udgam Temple, stands at the revered origin point of the Narmada River in the Maikal Hills of Amarkantak, which serves as the starting and ending point for the sacred Narmada Parikrama pilgrimage. Over the centuries, the temple has grown into one of central India's most revered spiritual temples, drawing pilgrims year-round, especially during Narmada Jayanti and Shivratri.

Narmada Udgam Temple is located in the heart of Amarkantak town in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, perched at an elevation of 1048 metres in the Maikal Hills, where the Vindhya and Satpura mountain ranges meet.

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