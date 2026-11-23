MENAFN - Live Mint) US lawmakers are nearing an agreement to block Chinese automakers from entering the American market, while making changes to ensure German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Group AG is not caught in the crossfire, Bloomberg reported, citing Senator Bernie Moreno.

Moreno, the Ohio Republican spearheading the legislative effort, said negotiators had resolved all major issues, including concerns surrounding Mercedes-Benz, which is roughly 20% owned by Chinese entities.

“We're super, super, super close,” Moreno told Bloomberg in an interview at the Capitol on Friday.“All the big issues are resolved.”

The proposed legislation could effectively shut Chinese automakers such as BYD out of the US market, further escalating Washington's efforts to curb China's growing influence in the global automobile industry. Chinese manufacturers have rapidly expanded internationally with technology-heavy electric vehicles that are often priced more competitively than offerings from Western rivals.

Although tariffs and technology restrictions have already largely prevented Chinese-made cars from entering the US market, a legislative ban would formalise the restrictions and potentially make them more difficult to reverse.

Mercedes-Benz was at risk under earlier proposal

The agreement follows concerns that an earlier version of the legislation could inadvertently affect Mercedes-Benz because of its Chinese shareholding.

Previous legislation under consideration would have prohibited sales of connected vehicles made by automakers more than 15% owned by Chinese entities. Mercedes-Benz is nearly 10% owned by China's state-owned BAIC Motor Corp., while billionaire Li Shufu, founder of Geely, also holds nearly 10% of the German automaker's shares.

The combined Chinese shareholding put Mercedes above the proposed ownership threshold, potentially jeopardising its US business.

However, Moreno said the issue had been resolved under the revised proposal.

“The Mercedes issue is not even on the table anymore,” he told Bloomberg, adding that the legislation was aimed at Chinese vehicles considered a threat to US national and economic security.

“Mercedes doesn't affect either one of those,” Moreno said.

US automakers cite security and economic concerns

US automakers have urged Congress to introduce restrictions on Chinese vehicles, arguing that subsidised Chinese manufacturers pose a threat to domestic industry and national security.

Connected vehicles equipped with sophisticated software and hardware could potentially collect and transmit sensitive information about American drivers, roads and infrastructure, raising concerns among lawmakers about data security and the possibility of foreign access.

The proposed legislation is part of Washington's broader efforts to limit China's influence in strategically important industries, including electric vehicles, batteries and automotive technology.

Lawmakers working on final details

Moreno said lawmakers were still working through technical details, including provisions related to battery technology. Negotiators are also seeking to ensure that the legislation can secure passage in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The bill could be passed independently or attached to another legislative package, such as the annual defence policy legislation.

“We're down to the final technical details, and hopefully we'll get it across the finish line when we get back,” Moreno told Bloomberg.

If approved, the measure would strengthen existing restrictions on Chinese automakers seeking access to the US market, creating another significant hurdle for companies such as BYD as they expand their global electric vehicle ambitions.

The proposal would also underscore the growing divide between the US and China in the automotive sector, where competition increasingly centres on electric vehicles, batteries, connected-car technology and control over critical data.

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