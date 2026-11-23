Dnata Names New Managing Director For Singapore
McLaren will lead dnata's airport operations business in Singapore, overseeing ground handling and cargo services at Singapore Changi Airport. He will focus on improving operational effectiveness, customer service, and innovation in one of the company's key Asia-Pacific markets.
He has more than 20 years of leadership experience across the aviation, logistics, and distribution sectors in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. He joined dnata Singapore as Finance Director and most recently served as Interim Managing Director.
Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO of Airport Operations at dnata, said McLaren has made a significant contribution to the Singapore business through strong leadership and a clear focus on operational excellence.
He noted that McLaren's deep understanding of operations, people, and customers makes him ideally placed to lead the unit. He added that the appointment reflects the company's internal talent pipeline and commitment to developing leaders from within.
McLaren said he is honored to take on the role and continue working alongside the Singapore team. He added that the unit has built a strong foundation underpinned by a commitment to safety and service excellence.
The appointment comes as dnata Singapore builds on recent commercial successes. Earlier this year, the company secured a new multi-year contract with Silk Way Group to provide cargo and freighter handling at Changi.
Under the deal, dnata supports Silk Way's twice-weekly freighter operations at the airport, handling more than 15,000 tonnes of cargo annually, including general freight, temperature-sensitive products, and specialized shipments.
In Singapore, dnata serves more than 30 airline customers and handles around 250,000 tonnes of cargo each year. It manages approximately 22,000 flights annually and employs over 1,500 people.
Globally, the company provides ground handling and cargo services at more than 90 airports across 16 countries. 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