MENAFN - Asia Times) When Stan Shih, the founder of electronics company Acer, arrived in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen to represent Taiwan at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit recently, his company was already in the news.

Acer and fellow Taiwanese computer maker Asus were reportedly moving some production from Thailand and Vietnam back to China. Rising memory-chip costs globally had made computers more expensive to build, and Chinese manufacturers could offer lower prices.

At the same summit, Chinese president Xi Jinping raised Taiwan in talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump. Xi urged Trump to“do the right thing” on Taiwan, warning that any major disruption over the island could damage relations between Beijing and Washington.

Beijing claims the democratically governed island as its own and, while maintaining it prefers peaceful“reunification”, has not ruled out using military force to bring Taiwan under its control. China regularly conducts military and naval drills around the island.

Yet many Taiwanese entrepreneurs in China, known as Taishang, are reluctant to leave as long as their Chinese operations remain viable. Some are building up operations elsewhere to reduce their exposure to political pressure as tensions rise.

Staying in China is not just about costs or customers. For many of the entrepreneurs I have interviewed, it is also about keeping people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait in contact when relations between their governments are strained.

Less investment does not mean leaving

Taiwanese firms helped fuel China's economic miracle in the 1990s and 2000s by building factories to supply overseas markets. They made everything from footwear in Dongguan to laptops in Kunshan, near Shanghai. Later, as US tariffs made it harder to export from China to the US, some Taiwanese firms turned to Chinese buyers to keep their factories running.