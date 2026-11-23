University of Plymouth

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Farid Pazhoohi is a psychologist and researcher at the University of Plymouth whose work spans visual perception, social cognition, aesthetics, and human behaviour, exploring how people perceive, evaluate, and interact with one another and the world around them. He has published over 100 peer-reviewed scientific articles and is the author of The Psychology of Attractiveness and Aesthetics: How We Perceive Beauty in People and Artwork (Routledge, 2026).