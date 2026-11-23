MENAFN - The Conversation) Few things are more frustrating than dealing with a runny nose when you're sick. No matter how many times you blow your nose, a few minutes later it's full of snot again and the sniffles are back.

But while blowing your nose can provide a short break from the sniffles, it could actually makes your symptoms feel worse if you're not careful.

The body naturally produces mucus (snot) as a way of keeping our respiratory system moist and preventing microbes from sticking around. The mucus-producing cells in your sinuses produce snot on an hourly basis. Even when you're not sick, you'll generate around 1.5 litres of mucus a day.

When you're fighting off an infection, your respiratory system produces more snot in order to flush the microbes out. All of this extra snot will quickly fill up the sinus cavities in your head. You'll need to get rid of it somehow – and the nose provides an easy passage for it to naturally flow out. This is why a sniffly, runny nose is typical during a cold or illness.

But while it might seem like a logical idea to blow your nose when you're sick to get rid of this extra mucus, you could actually end up making symptoms worse. There are a few key reasons for this.

The first relates to pressure, normal breathing creates pressure to move air in and out of our lungs through our nose and mouth.

When you're congested and have a respiratory infection, the cells lining your respiratory tissues become swollen and inflamed. Pair that with the excess mucus the body has begun producing, and this can mean your respiratory system is under a lot more pressure than normal.

Things like sneezing and blowing your nose also build additional pressure in the tissues in the nasal and oral cavities. This is because sneezing expels air out at speed and with increased force through the open cavities. Blowing your nose, on the other hand, pushes pressure against whatever contents are blocking the nasal passages – even if that's just snot.

This means that when you sneeze and blow your nose when you're sick, it causes even more pressure to build up in the sinuses. This can make your congestion all that much worse.

Blowing your nose also forces the air and snot in the nose into the sinuses and potentially the eustachian tube – the opening of the ear that connects into the back of the throat. This can further irritate the already inflamed respiratory lining, making symptoms feel worse.

And where those contents are forced into the eustachian tube, this can allow microbes to start growing in the middle ear cavity. This may lead to an ear infection and cause symptoms including dizziness, balance problems, changes in hearing and fever.

It isn't just your cold symptoms that blowing your nose can make worse. People have also reported suffering from facial fractures, vision loss and bleeding in the brain – though such consequences are uncommon.

In very rare cases, the pressure into the ears can be so great that it can temporarily damage nerves. This may lead to loss of control of face muscles – a condition nicknamed“nose-blow palsy”.

Reduce your risk

Instead of blowing your nose, sniffing to direct snot to the back of the throat and swallowing is a less risky option. This will allow the acidic environment in the stomach to breakdown the microbes in your snot. Products of this breakdown can then be absorbed and used elsewhere in the body, or passed out in faeces.

If you do have to blow your nose, loosen any mucus that's creating a blockage before blowing. Saline sprays or steam can help loosen or dilute particularly thick snot, making it easier to blow out.

If you do use any nasal decongestant sprays or solutions containing xylometazoline and oxymetazoline, make sure you only use them as recommended and for no more than five days. This is because the effects can wear off and they can actually end up worsening congestion – a phenomenon known as rebound congestion.

When you blow your nose, only blow one nostril at a time. This allows force to exit through the other nostril, rather than closing off both and causing mucus to enter the sinuses or ear canal.

Most congestion and the discomfort that comes with it is part of our body's natural immune response. It should clear up naturally in a few days.