Ukraine Ready For Four-Party Talks To End War As Early As Tomorrow Zelensky
"We must do everything possible to ensure that a four-party meeting involving Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia takes place as soon as possible. We are ready for this literally tomorrow. We have heard from our partners that they want to try to hold it before Christmas. We hope it will happen sooner," Zelensky said.
At the same time, the Ukrainian President stressed the need for thorough preparations for the talks and for Ukraine, Europe, and the United States to develop a common position.
"We must come to this meeting with a clear agenda, prepared and agreed upon by all of us. All of us – Ukraine, Europe, and America. Strong joint preparations should deliver a stronger outcome," the President emphasized.
Zelensky also stressed that Europe must be represented at the negotiating table.
"And now the American side has managed to reach an agreement on involving European representatives in the negotiations. We have insisted on this from the very first day of all these diplomatic efforts. And we hope it will work. Europe must have a seat at the negotiating table when its own future is being discussed," he said.
According to the President, the format of negotiations to end the war must be consistent with the future security architecture in Europe.
"This means Ukraine, Europe, and America on one side, and Russia on the other. And what would that look like? In effect, it would be NATO negotiating with Russia, the EU with Russia, and the West with Russia. Because Ukraine is already 100% part of this world of shared values – the world of NATO, the EU, and the West," Zelensky noted.
He stressed that the key issue in any future agreements must be ensuring genuine security for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire Euro-Atlantic area, so that Russia cannot use peace as a pause before launching another aggression.Read also: Next round of peace talks depends on US, Zelensky says
As Ukrinform reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was open to peace talks with Russia in a four-party format involving Ukraine, the United States, and Europe, naming the United Arab Emirates as one possible venue.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment