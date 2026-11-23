MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this on Monday while addressing a plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly at the Bundestag in Berlin via video link, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We must do everything possible to ensure that a four-party meeting involving Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia takes place as soon as possible. We are ready for this literally tomorrow. We have heard from our partners that they want to try to hold it before Christmas. We hope it will happen sooner," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian President stressed the need for thorough preparations for the talks and for Ukraine, Europe, and the United States to develop a common position.

"We must come to this meeting with a clear agenda, prepared and agreed upon by all of us. All of us – Ukraine, Europe, and America. Strong joint preparations should deliver a stronger outcome," the President emphasized.

Zelensky also stressed that Europe must be represented at the negotiating table.

"And now the American side has managed to reach an agreement on involving European representatives in the negotiations. We have insisted on this from the very first day of all these diplomatic efforts. And we hope it will work. Europe must have a seat at the negotiating table when its own future is being discussed," he said.

According to the President, the format of negotiations to end the war must be consistent with the future security architecture in Europe.

"This means Ukraine, Europe, and America on one side, and Russia on the other. And what would that look like? In effect, it would be NATO negotiating with Russia, the EU with Russia, and the West with Russia. Because Ukraine is already 100% part of this world of shared values – the world of NATO, the EU, and the West," Zelensky noted.

He stressed that the key issue in any future agreements must be ensuring genuine security for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire Euro-Atlantic area, so that Russia cannot use peace as a pause before launching another aggression.

Next round of peacedepends on US, Zelensky says

As Ukrinform reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was open to peace talks with Russia in a four-party format involving Ukraine, the United States, and Europe, naming the United Arab Emirates as one possible venue.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine