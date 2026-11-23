Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre Opens
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gandhinagar, November 2026 - Mercure, Accor's globally recognised hospitality brand that invites travellers to Feel Local Everywhere, announces the opening of Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre, marking the brand's debut in Gujarat's capital. The opening strengthens Accor's growing presence in Gujarat, bringing Mercure's distinctive blend of international hospitality standards and locally inspired experiences to a city that serves as an important administrative, institutional and emerging commercial centre.
Strategically positioned in the heart of Gandhinagar, the hotel offers convenient access to key government institutions, business districts and emerging commercial hubs across the region. Reflecting the cultural character of Gujarat, the interiors incorporate locally inspired heritage paintings and artwork, creating a contemporary interpretation of the region's artistic traditions. From the guest rooms and corridors to the public spaces, regional art and decorative elements celebrate the destination while complementing the hotel's contemporary design.
The hotel features 92 thoughtfully appointed rooms, including two spacious Presidential Suites, offering an elevated accommodation experience for discerning travellers. Designed to combine contemporary comfort with understated elegance, the suites provide generous living spaces and an enhanced sense of privacy, catering to guests seeking a more exclusive stay.
At the heart of the hotel's dining experience is Latitude 36, a sophisticated atrium café lounge distinguished by its impressive 60-foot-high ceiling. Envisioned as an elegant meeting and social destination, the lounge is designed to appeal to CXOs, senior bureaucrats and HNI clientele, offering an inviting setting for business conversations, informal meetings and exclusive social engagements. Its thoughtfully curated ambience brings together elements of heritage and contemporary design, complemented by an offering of premium coffee, artisanal selections and thoughtfully presented culinary experiences.
The hotel's culinary offering also includes Karnavati Kitchen, an all-day dining restaurant featuring a multi-cuisine menu that celebrates the flavours of Gujarat alongside international delicacies. With its live kitchen and varied culinary selection, the restaurant offers guests an opportunity to discover regional specialities while enjoying familiar global favourites throughout the day.
The hotel further features an outdoor swimming pool, Tattva Wellness Spa and a gym, providing guests with opportunities to relax, rejuvenate and maintain their wellness routines while travelling.
Designed to cater to business meetings, corporate gatherings and social celebrations, Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre offers 5,500 square feet of event space, with facilities for up to 200 guests. The Haveli Ballroom, with its 25-foot-high ceiling, provides a versatile setting for conferences, meetings, weddings and social occasions. Its central location also offers convenient connectivity to key business and institutional hubs across Gandhinagar and the wider Ahmedabad region.
Mr. Pawan Anand, General Manager, Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre, added, "We are delighted to welcome guests to Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre. The hotel's design draws inspiration from Gujarat's rich cultural heritage, reflected in its locally inspired artwork, contemporary interiors and thoughtfully curated guest experiences. With 92 rooms, including two spacious Presidential Suites, distinctive dining spaces, wellness facilities and versatile event venues, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for business and leisure travellers while offering a warm introduction to the hospitality of Gandhinagar. Our dining destinations, from the sophisticated setting of Latitude 36 to the regional and international culinary offerings at Karnavati Kitchen, have been thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse preferences of our guests."
Strategically located in the heart of Gandhinagar, the hotel offers convenient access to key commercial and institutional destinations, including GIFT City, Infocity, Sachivalaya, Udhyog Bhavan and the Kudasan commercial corridor. Its connectivity to Ahmedabad and surrounding industrial centres, including Kadi, Kalol and Mehsana, makes it a convenient address for corporate travellers and business visitors. Guests can also explore regional attractions such as Akshardham Temple, the Sabarmati Riverfront and Gandhi Ashram, offering opportunities to discover the cultural and historical character of Gujarat.
Reflecting Accor's commitment to responsible hospitality, the hotel incorporates a range of sustainability practices across its operations. These include an on-site solar power plant, waste segregation, initiatives to minimise food wastage, the elimination of single-use plastics and the use of regional suppliers and seasonal produce wherever feasible. Through employee awareness and responsible resource management, the hotel continues to integrate environmentally conscious practices into its operations.
Since 1973, Mercure has invited travellers to discover the authentic character of destinations around the world. Combining international hospitality standards with locally inspired experiences, the brand offers guests opportunities to connect with each destination through its people, traditions, flavours and stories. Across its global portfolio, Mercure hotels champion a strong sense of place while delivering the comfort and consistency of an internationally recognised hospitality brand.
Members of ALL Accor, Accor's complimentary travel and lifestyle membership program, can enjoy exclusive member benefits and earn reward points on eligible stays and experiences at Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre. Points can be redeemed for future stays, dining and a range of experiences across Accor's global network, subject to programme terms and conditions.
ABOUT MERCURE
Inspired by Mercury, the Roman god of travellers, Mercure hotels offer so much more than a place to find comfort and sleep – they are a portal to discovery, a springboard to exploration. Since its founding in 1973, Mercure prides itself on offering high-quality standards with a true take on locality. Through its "Discover Local" program, Mercure welcomes guests – be it in Rio, Paris, Bangkok or any other destination globally – and instantly immerses them in a locally inspired atmosphere. Everything from the decorative design to our passion for local food and beverage discoveries is rooted in the unique features of each destination. Mercure hotels are conveniently located in city centres, by the sea or in the mountains, with more than 960 hotels in 65+ countries. Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
Strategically positioned in the heart of Gandhinagar, the hotel offers convenient access to key government institutions, business districts and emerging commercial hubs across the region. Reflecting the cultural character of Gujarat, the interiors incorporate locally inspired heritage paintings and artwork, creating a contemporary interpretation of the region's artistic traditions. From the guest rooms and corridors to the public spaces, regional art and decorative elements celebrate the destination while complementing the hotel's contemporary design.
The hotel features 92 thoughtfully appointed rooms, including two spacious Presidential Suites, offering an elevated accommodation experience for discerning travellers. Designed to combine contemporary comfort with understated elegance, the suites provide generous living spaces and an enhanced sense of privacy, catering to guests seeking a more exclusive stay.
At the heart of the hotel's dining experience is Latitude 36, a sophisticated atrium café lounge distinguished by its impressive 60-foot-high ceiling. Envisioned as an elegant meeting and social destination, the lounge is designed to appeal to CXOs, senior bureaucrats and HNI clientele, offering an inviting setting for business conversations, informal meetings and exclusive social engagements. Its thoughtfully curated ambience brings together elements of heritage and contemporary design, complemented by an offering of premium coffee, artisanal selections and thoughtfully presented culinary experiences.
The hotel's culinary offering also includes Karnavati Kitchen, an all-day dining restaurant featuring a multi-cuisine menu that celebrates the flavours of Gujarat alongside international delicacies. With its live kitchen and varied culinary selection, the restaurant offers guests an opportunity to discover regional specialities while enjoying familiar global favourites throughout the day.
The hotel further features an outdoor swimming pool, Tattva Wellness Spa and a gym, providing guests with opportunities to relax, rejuvenate and maintain their wellness routines while travelling.
Designed to cater to business meetings, corporate gatherings and social celebrations, Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre offers 5,500 square feet of event space, with facilities for up to 200 guests. The Haveli Ballroom, with its 25-foot-high ceiling, provides a versatile setting for conferences, meetings, weddings and social occasions. Its central location also offers convenient connectivity to key business and institutional hubs across Gandhinagar and the wider Ahmedabad region.
Mr. Pawan Anand, General Manager, Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre, added, "We are delighted to welcome guests to Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre. The hotel's design draws inspiration from Gujarat's rich cultural heritage, reflected in its locally inspired artwork, contemporary interiors and thoughtfully curated guest experiences. With 92 rooms, including two spacious Presidential Suites, distinctive dining spaces, wellness facilities and versatile event venues, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for business and leisure travellers while offering a warm introduction to the hospitality of Gandhinagar. Our dining destinations, from the sophisticated setting of Latitude 36 to the regional and international culinary offerings at Karnavati Kitchen, have been thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse preferences of our guests."
Strategically located in the heart of Gandhinagar, the hotel offers convenient access to key commercial and institutional destinations, including GIFT City, Infocity, Sachivalaya, Udhyog Bhavan and the Kudasan commercial corridor. Its connectivity to Ahmedabad and surrounding industrial centres, including Kadi, Kalol and Mehsana, makes it a convenient address for corporate travellers and business visitors. Guests can also explore regional attractions such as Akshardham Temple, the Sabarmati Riverfront and Gandhi Ashram, offering opportunities to discover the cultural and historical character of Gujarat.
Reflecting Accor's commitment to responsible hospitality, the hotel incorporates a range of sustainability practices across its operations. These include an on-site solar power plant, waste segregation, initiatives to minimise food wastage, the elimination of single-use plastics and the use of regional suppliers and seasonal produce wherever feasible. Through employee awareness and responsible resource management, the hotel continues to integrate environmentally conscious practices into its operations.
Since 1973, Mercure has invited travellers to discover the authentic character of destinations around the world. Combining international hospitality standards with locally inspired experiences, the brand offers guests opportunities to connect with each destination through its people, traditions, flavours and stories. Across its global portfolio, Mercure hotels champion a strong sense of place while delivering the comfort and consistency of an internationally recognised hospitality brand.
Members of ALL Accor, Accor's complimentary travel and lifestyle membership program, can enjoy exclusive member benefits and earn reward points on eligible stays and experiences at Mercure Gandhinagar City Centre. Points can be redeemed for future stays, dining and a range of experiences across Accor's global network, subject to programme terms and conditions.
ABOUT MERCURE
Inspired by Mercury, the Roman god of travellers, Mercure hotels offer so much more than a place to find comfort and sleep – they are a portal to discovery, a springboard to exploration. Since its founding in 1973, Mercure prides itself on offering high-quality standards with a true take on locality. Through its "Discover Local" program, Mercure welcomes guests – be it in Rio, Paris, Bangkok or any other destination globally – and instantly immerses them in a locally inspired atmosphere. Everything from the decorative design to our passion for local food and beverage discoveries is rooted in the unique features of each destination. Mercure hotels are conveniently located in city centres, by the sea or in the mountains, with more than 960 hotels in 65+ countries. Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
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