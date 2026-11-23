IRD Engineering Involved In 12+ IFI Projects In Azerbaijan - Official
He made the remarks on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.
Aloia noted that the company's core activities and areas of interest include the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Balkans, where it is involved primarily in infrastructure projects.
Since launching its first project in Azerbaijan in 2011, IRD Engineering has participated in more than 12 projects supported by international financial institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
He said the contract represented an important milestone for the company and was also a positive indicator of the expansion of international financial institutions' operations in Azerbaijan.
Aloia stated that Azerbaijan's geographic location, political will and institutional capacity play an important role in the development of the Middle Corridor.
"Given its geographic location and the stability within the country, we believe that Azerbaijan should serve as the main hub of the Middle Corridor," he said.
He added that IRD Engineering intends to continue contributing to the development of Azerbaijan's infrastructure through cooperation with international financial institutions, national agencies and partners.
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