MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREUDENSTADT, Germany, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SHMD) (the“Company” or“SCHMID”), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing equipment and solutions for the electronics industry, today announced the launch of QuantumLine P+, a panel-level plating platform for the metallization of through-glass vias (TGV) in glass core substrates. QuantumLine P+ uses a bottom-up copper filling process that fills vias void-free at aspect ratios of up to 50:1 and hence addresses one of the critical process steps on the industry's path from pilot lines to volume manufacturing of glass core substrates.

Why TGV Metallization Matters

Glass core substrates are expected to become a key enabler for the next generation of AI processors and high-performance computing. Glass offers a flat, dimensionally stable core for larger packages and finer interconnects. The electrical connection through the core is made by through-glass vias, which have to be filled with copper reliably and without voids.

As via aspect ratios increase, conventional conformal and bridge-fill plating approaches reach their limits. Seams and voids inside the via put electrical performance and long-term reliability at risk, and thick copper overburden on the panel surface adds cost in the following planarization step.

Bottom-Up Filling on Panel Level

In the QuantumLine P+ process, copper grows from the bottom of the via upward. The via is filled completely and void-free at aspect ratios of up to 50:1, with a uniformity of ±6% across the panel Uniformity and throughput is another key advantage of the SCHMID solution. The QuantumLine P+ delivers outstanding plating uniformity for any design and via density at 4-5 times higher throughput compared to conventional plating systems. The process is designed for panel sizes of 510x515mm and glass thicknesses of 200μm to 1500 μm.

The reliability of the filled vias has been confirmed in thermal cycling tests (TCT).

Part of an Integrated Glass Core Process Chain

QuantumLine P+ completes SCHMID's portfolio for glass core substrates. QuantumLine H+ covers TGV formation by wet etching and ultra-clean processing. PlasmaLine provides the seed layer by vacuum metallization. InfinityLine L+ planarizes the panel by chemical-mechanical polishing after via fill. With its combined expertise in wet processing, plating and vacuum metallization on panel level, SCHMID supports customers along the critical process chain, from TGV formation and metallization to build-up layers.

In November 2026, SCHMID announced an order for key wet-process equipment for South Asia's first glass substrate manufacturing facility. The launch of QuantumLine P+ extends the Company's offering for the main production step of glass cores with copper via filling.

Availability

QuantumLine P+ is available for order as of December 2026. Customer sampling and process demonstrations are offered at SCHMID's technology center in Freudenstadt, Germany.

Executive Statement

“Glass core substrates are moving from qualification to industrial scale, and the metallization of through-glass vias is one of the steps that decides whether this works in volume. With QuantumLine P+ we fill vias from the bottom up, void-free, at aspect ratios that conformal plating cannot reach reliably.

Together with our platforms for TGV etching, seed layer preparation and planarization, we now cover the critical process chain for glass core on panel level. That gives our customers one partner for these steps with highest level of integration and a faster path from development to production,” said Christian Schmid, Chief Executive Officer of SCHMID Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the order described herein and its recognition in order intake, the customer's planned facility, its capacity and ramp-up, the expected adoption of glass core substrates and other statements that are not historical facts. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under“Item 3. Key Information – 3.D. Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website at Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing advanced equipment and process solutions for the high-tech industry, with a strong focus on electronics and semiconductor-related applications. Headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany, and founded in 1864, SCHMID employs more than 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and manufacturing facilities in Germany and China, as well as sales and service locations globally.

SCHMID develops customized systems and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards and other electronic components. Its portfolio addresses a range of high-growth applications, including Advanced Packaging, semiconductor-related technologies, AI-driven electronics, printed circuit boards, substrates and glass-based technologies.

SCHMID's solutions enable customers to achieve high technology levels, high yields, low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability in advanced manufacturing processes.

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