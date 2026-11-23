BTON's AI-Powered Broker Selection Technology Wins Two Industry Awards
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTON, the independent decision intelligence layer for institutional trading, has won two industry awards recognising its use of artificial intelligence to support institutional trading decisions before execution.
BTON was named winner of The World's Best Use of AI/ML in Trading at the Euromoney Markets Awards 2026 and Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology (Trading & Analytics) at the WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards 2026.
BTON's technology uses machine learning, historical execution data and real-time order characteristics to deliver explainable broker recommendations before execution. Integrated directly into existing Order and Execution Management Systems (OMS/EMS), it helps traders select the most appropriate broker for each order within their existing workflows.
Dan Shepherd, CEO of BTON, said:“One of the opportunities for AI in trading is to help people make better-informed decisions before execution. That's what we're focused on at BTON, bringing intelligence directly into the trading process. We're pleased to see that approach recognised by both Euromoney and WatersTechnology.”
BTON's technology is already deployed in live institutional trading environments and distributed through trading technology providers.
About BTON
BTON provides independent, AI-powered decision intelligence for institutional trading desks, helping traders select the most appropriate broker for each order.
Integrated directly into existing Order and Execution Management Systems (OMS/EMS), BTON uses machine learning, historical execution data and real-time order characteristics to deliver explainable broker recommendations before execution.
Unlike traditional transaction cost analysis (TCA), which evaluates performance after the trade, BTON brings intelligence directly into the execution decision. Its technology is already deployed in live institutional trading environments and distributed through leading trading technology providers.
Website:
CONTACT: Media enquiries:...
BTON was named winner of The World's Best Use of AI/ML in Trading at the Euromoney Markets Awards 2026 and Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology (Trading & Analytics) at the WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards 2026.
BTON's technology uses machine learning, historical execution data and real-time order characteristics to deliver explainable broker recommendations before execution. Integrated directly into existing Order and Execution Management Systems (OMS/EMS), it helps traders select the most appropriate broker for each order within their existing workflows.
Dan Shepherd, CEO of BTON, said:“One of the opportunities for AI in trading is to help people make better-informed decisions before execution. That's what we're focused on at BTON, bringing intelligence directly into the trading process. We're pleased to see that approach recognised by both Euromoney and WatersTechnology.”
BTON's technology is already deployed in live institutional trading environments and distributed through trading technology providers.
About BTON
BTON provides independent, AI-powered decision intelligence for institutional trading desks, helping traders select the most appropriate broker for each order.
Integrated directly into existing Order and Execution Management Systems (OMS/EMS), BTON uses machine learning, historical execution data and real-time order characteristics to deliver explainable broker recommendations before execution.
Unlike traditional transaction cost analysis (TCA), which evaluates performance after the trade, BTON brings intelligence directly into the execution decision. Its technology is already deployed in live institutional trading environments and distributed through leading trading technology providers.
Website:
CONTACT: Media enquiries:...
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