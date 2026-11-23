(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 23 November 2026 HEINEKEN N.V. REPORTS THE PROGRESS OF TRANSACTIONS UNDER THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) hereby reports transaction details related to the second € 750 million tranche of its € 1.5 billion share buyback programme as communicated on 12 February 2026. From 16 November 2026 up to and including 20 November 2026 a total of 59,583 shares were repurchased on exchange at an average price of € 83.92. During the same period, 59,369 shares were repurchased from Heineken Holding N.V. Up to and including 20 November 2026, a total of 10,136,642 shares were repurchased under the second tranche of the share buyback programme for a total consideration of € 731,046,165 (including shares repurchased from Heineken Holding N.V.). Heineken N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback programme on its website: Enquiries

Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communications Global Director of Investor Relations Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen Head of Global Media Investor Relations Manager / Investor Relations Manager E-mail: ... E-mail: ... Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

Regulatory information

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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