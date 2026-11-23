Apollo Group To Open Its First KFC Restaurant In Norway
The conversion of the first Fly Chicken restaurant into a KFC restaurant marks the beginning of Apollo Group's expansion into the Norwegian market with the KFC franchise. Apollo Group plans to convert the majority of Fly Chicken restaurants into KFC restaurants during 2027.
Fly Chicken is currently still owned by MM Grupp. The transfer of ownership to Apollo Group is in the customary closing formalities stage, and the transaction is expected to be formally completed in the near future.
Additional information:
Toomas Tiivel
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 550 5285
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